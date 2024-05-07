Sayeed Haris has been appointed as executive director of property services at Midland Heart

Sarah Ireland has been appointed interim chief executive of Accent, beginning on 1 May. Her previous role as Accent’s executive director of strategy and growth has been filled by Amina Graham. Prior to this, Ms Graham was executive director of people and systems at Housing 21. Previous Accent chief executive Paul Dolan has moved to Riverside.

Futures Housing Group has announced that Tim Mulvenna will be its new chief executive, taking up the post later this year, succeeding Lindsey Williams. Mr Mulvenna is currently chief executive of the Barnet Group, which is responsible for all housing and homelessness for Barnet Council.

Jock Lennox has been appointed as the new chair of the group board at Clarion. He will take over on 31 July from David Avery, who is stepping down on completion of his nine-year tenure with the board.

Amanda Davies, recent retired chief executive of Pobl Group, has a new role as chair of the board at Valleys to Coast. The association has also appointed Huw Lewis as executive director of finance and corporate services, after holding the role on an interim basis since December.

Judy Hardy has been officially appointed as chief risk officer at Places for People, after holding the role on an interim basis. Ms Hardy has been at the organisation since 2005, most recently as director of regulation.

Midland Heart has appointed Sayeed Haris as executive director of property services, a newly created directorate. Mr Haris has worked at the association as commercial director since 2020.

Vicki Sanderson has started as director of maintenance at L&Q. Previously, Ms Sanderson was property services director at Aster.

David Ashmore has been appointed as director of housing management at Birmingham City Council. Mr Ashmore was director of housing services at Manchester City Council.

Livv Housing Group has announced Jude Wilkinson as its new executive director of resources. Ms Wilkinson was previously director of people at the landlord.

Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association has appointed Jerome Geoghegan as its new director of development, replacing Janet Mussington on her retirement. In one of his previous roles, Mr Geoghegan was group director of development and sales at L&Q.

Patrick Berry has been appointed executive director of property at Together Housing Group, replacing George Paterson on retirement. Prior to this, Mr Berry was the association’s director for Together Net Zero.

Your Housing Group has appointed two new executive officers: Ian Thomson as chief property officer and Paula Marshall as executive director of housing and customer. Ms Marshall is an internal hire, previously director of housing and customer service, while Mr Thomson was executive director of assets at Magenta Living.

Habinteg Housing Association has appointed Russell Grainge as director of assets, a newly created role. Most recently, Mr Grainge was director of property at Circle Voluntary Housing Association, based in the Republic of Ireland.

A2Dominion has announced Tania Emery as director of building safety and Conan McKinley as asset director. Ms Emery joins from Sage Homes, where she was director of health and safety, while Mr McKinley was director of asset and building safety at Your Housing Group.

James Lomas has started as head of finance at Eastlight Community Homes. Mr Lomas was financial controller at Birkett Long.

Nazrul Choudhury has started in the newly created role of operational IT director at Jigsaw. Previously Mr Choudhury held senior IT roles in the NHS and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Jonathan Lowe has joined Wigan Council as assistant director of property and assets. Mr Lowe was head of land and development at Knowsley Council.

Valdrin Rexha has started as assistant director of repairs and maintenance at Lambeth Council. Prior to this, Mr Rexha was head of income maximisation at the council.

Becs Wilcox has started as chief housing officer at Medway Council. Ms Wilcox was previously head of tenant services at the local authority.

Mark Smith has officially taken up the role of chief financial officer at Notting Hill Genesis, following his appointment in December 2023. In the interim, the role had been carried out by Susan Hickey. He joined from NHS Property Services, which provides landlord services for 2,700 NHS buildings across England.