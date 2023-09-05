Clyde Valley Group has announced Carron Garmory as its new chief executive. Ms Garmory previously led the finance and corporate services directorate at the association.

Together Housing has appointed Geraldine Howley as the new chair of the board, to replace Dave Procter in summer 2024. Ms Howley was previously chief executive of Incommunities.

Greatwell Homes has appointed Chris Holloway as executive director, after he spent five years as head of housing and neighbourhoods. He began the new role on 1 September. Greatwell Homes has also appointed a new chair of the board, Mike Kay, who recently retired as chief executive at Northampton Partnership Homes.

Steven Wild has been appointed managing director of Lampton Homes, the development and investment arm of Hounslow Council’s wholly owned company Lampton Group. Previously Mr Wild was group development director at F3 Group.

John Wright has started as executive director of finance at Incommunities, succeeding Shaeen Azam. Mr Wright was previously executive director of group services at River Clyde Homes.

Gemma Burton-Connolly has joined ForHousing as executive director of governance and assurance. Previously Ms Burton-Connolly was interim executive director at Abri.