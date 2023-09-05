You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments details the main moves in August 2023
Housing Moves compiles all the senior housing appointments in one place every month.
To tell us about your appointments, email gene.robertson@insidehousing.co.uk
Clyde Valley Group has announced Carron Garmory as its new chief executive. Ms Garmory previously led the finance and corporate services directorate at the association.
Together Housing has appointed Geraldine Howley as the new chair of the board, to replace Dave Procter in summer 2024. Ms Howley was previously chief executive of Incommunities.
Greatwell Homes has appointed Chris Holloway as executive director, after he spent five years as head of housing and neighbourhoods. He began the new role on 1 September. Greatwell Homes has also appointed a new chair of the board, Mike Kay, who recently retired as chief executive at Northampton Partnership Homes.
Steven Wild has been appointed managing director of Lampton Homes, the development and investment arm of Hounslow Council’s wholly owned company Lampton Group. Previously Mr Wild was group development director at F3 Group.
John Wright has started as executive director of finance at Incommunities, succeeding Shaeen Azam. Mr Wright was previously executive director of group services at River Clyde Homes.
Gemma Burton-Connolly has joined ForHousing as executive director of governance and assurance. Previously Ms Burton-Connolly was interim executive director at Abri.
Three new non-executive directors have joined the board at Curo Group: Alice Cummings, Kerri Mills and Vinay Parmar. Ms Cummings will chair the audit and assurance committee, and was previously group financial director at InHealth. Ms Mills is currently chief operating officer at Shell Energy Retail, and was previously a managing director at HSBC. Mr Parmar previously spent eight years at National Express, including as chief customer experience officer.
Carmen White has been announced as chief executive of Evolve Housing and Support, which works with people impacted by homelessness in London. Most recently Ms White was chief executive at Chisel Housing Association.
Rebecca Sandhu has been appointed as director of value, creation at Plentific. Previously Ms Sandhu was head of maintenance for central operations at L&Q.
Deeside Timberframe has appointed Kirsten Bell as financial director, amid a realignment of senior management at the firm. Ms Bell was previously enterprise, resource and planning project manager at the company, before which she was finance director at sister company, Bancon Construction.
Jennifer Castle has been announced as chief operating officer at LHC Procurement Group. Ms Castle was previously director for the company’s London and South East regional business unit.
Amy Stirton has joined Capsticks as a legal director in its housing management team. She is joining from Ward Hadaway, where she was director of built environment (social housing).
Alternative asset manager Gresham House has appointed Chris Carter Keall as head of asset management, housing. Most recently, Mr Carter Keall was chief investment officer at LifeX Aps.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories