Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in August 2024

Scott Armitage and Kaye Challinor have been promoted to director roles at Nottingham Community Housing Association

Accent has announced Nick Apetroaie as its new chief executive, beginning on 1 November. He is currently chief executive of Habinteg. At Accent, Mr Apetroaie will be replacing Paul Dolan, who left the housing association to take on the chief executive role at Riverside.

In October, Rod Cahill will start as interim chief executive of Settle for six months. This follows the departure of Gavin Cansfield to join Moat. Mr Cahill’s previous roles include chief executive of Catalyst and interim chief executive of Sage Homes.

Penny Metcalf has been announced as group director of partnerships and investment at Watford Community Housing. Previously, Ms Metcalf was executive director of development at Settle.

A2Dominion has appointed Andrew Knox as finance transformation director, a newly created role. Mr Knox was financial director and head of finance, UK and Europe at Serco.

Sophia Howells has been appointed as executive director of operations at B3Living, replacing Chris Ellison who has started as interim director of housing at Sheffield City Council. Ms Howells was head of tenancy and community services at Haringey Council.

Carol Lovell is the new director of corporate services at Hightown Housing Association. Previously, Ms Lovell was director of corporate services at Housing Solutions.

WDH has appointed Siobhan Weightman as service director of business intelligence and change. Ms Weightman joins from Your Homes Newcastle, where she was assistant director of technology and transformation.

Jo Hills has started as assistant director of asset management and repairs at Ealing Council. Previously, Ms Hills was director of assets and services at Raven Housing Trust.

Nottingham Community Housing Association has created two new assistant director roles. Kaye Challinor has been promoted to assistant director of assets from her previous role as repairs mobilisation project manager. Scott Armitage has been promoted to assistant director of property services from his previous role as assistant general manager.

Stroud District Council has announced Stuart Pattison as head of tenant relationships, beginning in September. Previously, Mr Pattison was head of managing and sustaining tenancies at Trivallis.

Danny Thorpe has been promoted to director of communications and external affairs at Clarion, from his previous role as head of public affairs. He replaces Andrew Lewin, who has been elected as the MP for Welwyn Hatfield.