Platform Housing Group is looking for a new chief executive, after Elizabeth Froude announced that she will step down in the first quarter of 2026 to become chief executive of Sage Homes. Platform noted that it has built 9,000 homes during her tenure in the top job, and retained G1/V1 ratings from the English regulator. Ms Froude will replace Mark Sater in the top job at Sage Homes.

Broadacres has made two senior hires to its team. Michael Jones has joined the housing association as director of development and investment, after the retirement of Helen Fielding. He comes to the role from City of York Council, where he was assistant director of housing. And Andrew McColl is Broadacres’ new director of resources, joining from Thirteen Housing Group, where he was interim chief financial officer. Mr McColl takes over the job from David Smith, who has moved on to become executive director of finance at Lincolnshire Housing Partnership.

Vico Homes has hired Dr Sarah Cooper to be its new strategic director of people and culture, following the retirement of Tracy Tallant. Dr Cooper has been director of people at Bradford College for the past six years, and previously has worked in people roles across several industries.

Chris Harris will be the next chief executive of Cambridge Housing Society, following the retirement of Stephen Hills in October. Mr Harris was previously chief executive of Arhag Housing Association, which works with refugees and migrants in London.

Riverside has appointed Gary Naylor to be managing director of its Scotland arm, after Diane MacLean steps down in early September. Mr Naylor was previously chief executive of Glasgow housing association Thenue Housing.

Salvation Army Homes has hired Steve Brightwell as executive director of operations. He joins from YMCA Thames Gateway, where he held the same job title.

Shaun McLean is the new executive director of finance at Wandle, replacing Grant Shipley, who has retired. Mr McLean joins the housing association from The Barnet Group, a company owned by the north London council, where he was executive director of resources.

Nikki Smith has joined Housing Solutions in the newly created role of assistant director of business planning and treasury. She was previously head of finance and treasury at Cottsway Housing.

Adam Huselbee has made the move to Two Rivers Housing, to take up a newly created position of assistant director of data and technology. He was previously group head of ICT at the housing association Connexus.

Sharon Storey has a new job as head of customer experience at Home Group. She has previously worked at business services provider Paragon and software company Sage.

Amplius has promoted Susan Bland from head of property operations to assistant director of property operations at its internal repairs service, Amplius Response.

Soha Housing has created a new head of health and safety role, and hired David Evans to do the job. Mr Evans joins the housing association from contractor Mitie, where he was quality, safety, health and environment manager.

Gary Lashko will be the next chair of The Stoll Foundation, a supported housing provider for veterans. Mr Lashko has previously been chief executive of Royal Hospital Chelsea, a retirement community for ex-British Army staff. He will take over when the current chair, Air Vice-Marshal Ray Lock, steps down in December.

Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation are losing their group chief executive: Paul Kissack is stepping down in October to return to the civil service as permanent secretary of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.