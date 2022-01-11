Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in December 2021
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments runs down the main moves in December 2021
Steph Goad is the new chief executive at Golding Homes (picture: Golding Homes)
Sharelines
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments runs down the main moves in December 2021 #UKhousing
Housing association moves
- Greg Reed (pictured) will succeed group chief executive of Places for People, David Cowans. Mr Reed, former chief executive of Homeserve UK, took up the role on 1 December last year.
- Stephanie Goad has been appointed chief executive of Golding Homes, and will begin the role on 28 February. She joins from MHS Homes, where she has been operations director for four years.
- Kevin Ruth has been appointed chief executive of Together Housing, having previously been deputy chief executive at the organisation. He replaces the retiring Steve Close, who will leave in March following a handover period.
- Richard Mann has been appointed as the new group chief executive of United Welsh, having previously been deputy chief executive at the organisation. He took over from the retiring Lynda Sagona this month.
- Watford Community Housing, Settle and B3Living have appointed John Swinney as a joint sustainability lead, which will see him work across all three organisations. Mr Swinney is currently chief executive of Just Housing, which advises social landlords.
- Steve Ellard has been appointed director of assets and sustainability at Yorkshire Housing, having previously been strategic asset manager at Beyond Housing. The role is newly created.
- Sarah Shaw has been named director of housing services at Newlon Housing Trust, beginning her role this month. Ms Shaw previously worked at Octavia Housing as director of homes, care and communities. She succeeds Bill Henderson, who has retired.
- Dean Anderson and Nicola Hope have joined Futures Housing Group as director of customer services and director of business transformation respectively. They replace Suki Jandu, who recently left his position as group executive director, customer experience and assets. Ms Hope trained as a consultant with Deloitte while Mr Anderson has experience of digital programmes in housing, education and public sectors.
- John Wrighthouse has been appointed group people director at Orbit, following roles at Shell Energy Retail, HomeServe, Clinton Cards and Nationwide Building Society.
- Sara Thomson has been appointed interim executive director of governance and compliance at Moat. She previously held the role of executive director, chief risk officer at Bromford and replaces Matthew Hayday.
- Mark Lowe has been appointed interim director of sustainability at ForHousing, having previously been director of assets at the landlord.
Other moves
- Matt Downie has been appointed chief executive of homelessness charity Crisis. He takes up the role this month, replacing Jon Sparkes. Mr Downie was previously director of policy and external affairs at the charity.
- Andrew Giblin has been elected chair of affordable housing provider Dolphin Living, with Jo Moran also appointed a board member. Mr Giblin was previously vice-chair of Dolphin and has lengthy experience at property investor Dorrington. Ms Moran was most recently head of customer services at Marks & Spencer.
- Lucy Malarkey (pictured above) has been appointed as the new managing director of Women in Social Housing (WISH). Ms Malarkey is a co-founder of consultancy Positive About Inclusion and will combine her role at WISH with her consultancy work.
- Anne McLoughlin has been appointed chair of the trustee board at charity Homeless Link. She is currently a board member at both Clúid Housing and Hightown Housing Association, as well as a trustee for the Refugee Council.
- UK government-owned regeneration and placemaking firm LCR has appointed Ben Morrison, James Verfuerth and Chris Holland as senior development managers. Mr Morrison joins from Welsh developer Tesni, Mr Verfuerth from Transport for London, and Mr Holland from Sheffield City Council.
- Mark Whittam has been appointed regeneration director at Morgan Sindall Property Services. He was previously divisional director at Engie UK & Ireland, where he oversaw delivery of capital works programmes across London and the South East.
- Social housing procurement services provider Inprova, which runs Procurement for Housing, has appointed Richard Godsland as finance director and John Bellamy as category manager for construction. Mr Godsland joins from Salford-based build-to-rent developer Placefirst, where he was group finance controller. Mr Bellamy previously worked at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, where he was a senior procurement tutor.
Sign up for our monthly Housing Moves newsletter