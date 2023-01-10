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Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in December 2022

Insight10.01.23by Faima Bakar

Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments lists the final transfers of 2022

 

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Anne Waterhouse has been appointed as Wandle’s new chief executive
Anne Waterhouse has been appointed as Wandle’s new chief executive
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LinkedIn IH.@insidehousing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments runs down the main moves in December 2022 #UKhousing
LinkedIn IHLatest people moves at @gentoogroup, @pa_housing, @WandleHA and more #UKhousing

Housing Moves compiles all the senior housing appointments in one place every month.

To tell us about your appointments, email gene.robertson@insidehousing.co.uk.

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Housing association and council moves

Housing association and council moves
  • Anne Waterhouse has been appointed chief executive at Wandle. She will be taking the reins from Tracey Lees, who retires in spring 2023. Ms Waterhouse joins from A2Dominion where she was executive director of central and financial services, and deputy chief executive.

  • Dilip Kavi has announced he will retire as chief executive of PA Housing at the end of March, after six years in the job. Mr Kavi is also stepping down as a member of Inside Housing’s race and housing editorial panel. The 24,000-home landlord has appointed Michael McDonagh as interim chief executive. Mr McDonagh has spent most of his career at accountancy firm KPMG, where he was chief operating officer.

  • Louise Bassett (pictured above) has moved to the role of interim chief executive at Gentoo after Nigel Wilson stepped down. Ms Bassett was previously executive director of corporate services at the landlord.

  • Torus has appointed Debbie Attwood as its new group people director. She is also a people committee member at ClwydAlyn in North Wales.

  • Andy Shaw is stepping up to the role of interim chief financial officer at Housing 21. He takes over from Andy Howarth, who retired from the retirement and extra-care specialist in September. Mr Shaw was previously head of finance and accounting.

  • Annemarie Roberts is now executive director of customer experience at Moat housing association. She was previously at Golding Homes as director of operations.

  • Richard Hawkes is now enterprise architect at Platform Housing Group. He previously held the position of head of digital at CHP.

  • Watford Community Housing has appointed Peter Cogan as group director of customer services. He joins from Optivo, where he was director of customer relations.

  • Kerry Kyriacou has a new job as managing director of homes at Lampton Homes, the development and investment arm of Hounslow Council’s wholly owned company, Lampton Group. Mr Kyriacou was development director at Clarion for nearly 18 years, before moving to Optivo, then taking on interim roles. 

Other moves

Other moves

Social housing contractor and house builder Wates Group has appointed Tim Wates (pictured above) as its new chair. He takes over from his cousin, Sir James Wates, who will step down from the family business in May.

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