Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in December 2022

Anne Waterhouse has been appointed chief executive at Wandle. She will be taking the reins from Tracey Lees, who retires in spring 2023. Ms Waterhouse joins from A2Dominion where she was executive director of central and financial services, and deputy chief executive.

Dilip Kavi has announced he will retire as chief executive of PA Housing at the end of March, after six years in the job. Mr Kavi is also stepping down as a member of Inside Housing’s race and housing editorial panel. The 24,000-home landlord has appointed Michael McDonagh as interim chief executive. Mr McDonagh has spent most of his career at accountancy firm KPMG, where he was chief operating officer.

Louise Bassett (pictured above) has moved to the role of interim chief executive at Gentoo after Nigel Wilson stepped down. Ms Bassett was previously executive director of corporate services at the landlord.

Torus has appointed Debbie Attwood as its new group people director. She is also a people committee member at ClwydAlyn in North Wales.

Andy Shaw is stepping up to the role of interim chief financial officer at Housing 21. He takes over from Andy Howarth, who retired from the retirement and extra-care specialist in September. Mr Shaw was previously head of finance and accounting.

Annemarie Roberts is now executive director of customer experience at Moat housing association. She was previously at Golding Homes as director of operations.

Richard Hawkes is now enterprise architect at Platform Housing Group. He previously held the position of head of digital at CHP.

Watford Community Housing has appointed Peter Cogan as group director of customer services. He joins from Optivo, where he was director of customer relations.