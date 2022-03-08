Housing Moves: our round up of senior sector appointments in February 2022
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments runs down the main senior appointments in the sector for February 2022
Lauren Rice has been appointed director of finance and corporate services at Barrhead Housing Association (picture: Barrhead Housing Association)
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Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments runs down the main senior appointments in the sector for February 2022 #UKhousing
Housing association and council moves
- Howard Cresswell has been appointed as strategic board chair at Havebury Housing Partnership. He will take up the role in September when Ian Mashiter completes his term in office. Mr Cresswell is currently a board member at Optivo and was previously deputy chief executive at Circle 33/Circle Anglia.
- Nick Crofts has been named chair of Wythenshawe Community Housing Group. He is chief executive of the Co-op Foundation and has previously been deputy chair of Cobalt Housing and chair of Venture Housing.
- Lauren Rice has been appointed director of finance and corporate services at Barrhead Housing Association. She previously held a management role at Scottish Power and has also worked at West of Scotland Housing Association and PwC.
- Ruth Jennings (pictured above) has been appointed executive director of care at EMH Homes, having previously been head of care and support at Metropolitan Thames Valley.
- Claire Bishop has been named head of development at Hightown Housing Association. She was previously director of development delivery – counties at Catalyst.
- Helen Town has been appointed group director of partnerships at Watford Community Housing. She was previously assistant director of asset management and development at Northampton Partnership Homes.
- Torus has appointed Paul Warburton and Margaret Goddard as group housing director and group assets director respectively. Mr Warburton replaces Gill Healey, who is retiring, and was previously director of property operation at Your Housing Group. Ms Goddard is being promoted from her role as group head of asset delivery and replaces Dan Bradley.
- Anastassia Parsons has been named equality, diversity and inclusion lead at BPHA. She was previously equality, diversity and inclusion manager at The Bedford College Group.
- Tajul Islam has been appointed director of finance and IT at Jewish housing association jLiving. He was previously head of finance at Industrial Dwellings Society, another Jewish landlord.
- Tom Mountford has been appointed head of homes and communities at Worcester City Council. He was previously head of housing options and support at Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council.
- Nicola Chamberlain has been appointed head of estates at Platform Housing Group. She was previously interim head of property care at Community Housing in Kidderminster.
- Catherine Cole has been named director of housing and communities at Community Housing. She was previously head of housing and customer services at Bournville Village Trust.
- Paul Blaydes has been appointed assistant director of data at Stonewater. He has been promoted from the role of data architect at the organisation.
- Symon Sentain has been appointed property services director at Newlon Housing Trust. He was previously assistant property services director at the association and replaces Mark Newstead, who has moved to Lewisham Homes.
Other moves
- Daniel Skinner (pictured above) has been appointed as a partner in the litigation team at Roythornes Limited. He was previously a partner at Capsticks.
- Kiran Ramchandani has been appointed interim director of policy and external affairs at homelessness charity Crisis. She replaces Matthew Downie, who has been named chief executive, and was previously director of external affairs at Citizens Advice.
- Ben Jenkinson has been appointed regional director for London and the South at real estate investor LDS Sales Guarantees. He was previously head of development finance products at Homes England.
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