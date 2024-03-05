Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in February 2024

Gurpreet Dehal is the new chair at Housing 21

Kristian Melgaard has started as interim director of housing at L&Q, replacing Sharon Burns who is now L&Q’s customer services and revenue director. Previously Mr Melgaard was interim head of strategy and insight at Greenwich Council.

Anchor has announced Julia Mixter (pictured, top) as executive director – business services, beginning in May. Most recently, Ms Mixter has been director of transformation at Raven Housing Trust.

Patrick Lee has officially started as executive head of housing and communities at Havant Borough Council, after holding the role in interim. Mr Lee joined Havant in January 2023 as strategic housing manager. Previously, he led the private sector housing service at Portsmouth City Council on an interim basis.

Sarah Evans has been appointed executive director of customer experience at Yorkshire Housing. Ms Evans joins from HSBC, where she led the UK’s customer service operations.

Paul Turner has started as executive director of people and communications at LiveWest, a newly created role. Previously Mr Turner was HR director for Princess Yachts.

Grand Union Housing Group has appointed Judith Clark as director of IT and transformation, replacing Simon Penaluna. Previously Ms Clark was workplace director at Sovereign Housing Association.

Gentoo has appointed Chris Roberts as its new director of customer. Mr Roberts was head of customer service centre at Home Group.

James Hudson has been announced as asset management director at the Kingdom Group. Mr Hudson was director of facilities management at Thirteen Group.

Mike Dale has been promoted to operations director – property services, a newly created role, at The Sovini Group. Mr Dale was head of property services.

Housing 21 has appointed Gurpreet Dehal (above) as the new chair of its board. Mr Dehal is currently chair at the University of Derby.

CDS Co-operatives has appointed Juliet Lack as board chair. Previously, Ms Lack held the role of treasurer.