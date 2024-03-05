Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in February 2024

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments details the main moves in February 2024
Housing Moves compiles all the senior housing appointments in one place every month.
To tell us about your appointments, email gene.robertson@insidehousing.co.uk.
Kristian Melgaard has started as interim director of housing at L&Q, replacing Sharon Burns who is now L&Q’s customer services and revenue director. Previously Mr Melgaard was interim head of strategy and insight at Greenwich Council.
Anchor has announced Julia Mixter (pictured, top) as executive director – business services, beginning in May. Most recently, Ms Mixter has been director of transformation at Raven Housing Trust.
Patrick Lee has officially started as executive head of housing and communities at Havant Borough Council, after holding the role in interim. Mr Lee joined Havant in January 2023 as strategic housing manager. Previously, he led the private sector housing service at Portsmouth City Council on an interim basis.
Sarah Evans has been appointed executive director of customer experience at Yorkshire Housing. Ms Evans joins from HSBC, where she led the UK’s customer service operations.
Paul Turner has started as executive director of people and communications at LiveWest, a newly created role. Previously Mr Turner was HR director for Princess Yachts.
Grand Union Housing Group has appointed Judith Clark as director of IT and transformation, replacing Simon Penaluna. Previously Ms Clark was workplace director at Sovereign Housing Association.
Gentoo has appointed Chris Roberts as its new director of customer. Mr Roberts was head of customer service centre at Home Group.
James Hudson has been announced as asset management director at the Kingdom Group. Mr Hudson was director of facilities management at Thirteen Group.
Mike Dale has been promoted to operations director – property services, a newly created role, at The Sovini Group. Mr Dale was head of property services.
Housing 21 has appointed Gurpreet Dehal (above) as the new chair of its board. Mr Dehal is currently chair at the University of Derby.
CDS Co-operatives has appointed Juliet Lack as board chair. Previously, Ms Lack held the role of treasurer.
Marcus Ralling has been appointed interim chief investment officer at Homes England, succeeding David Bridges. Most recently, Mr Ralling was head of European asset management at KKR.
Network Rail Property has announced the appointment of two non-executive directors to its board – Philip Lewis and Sally Jones. Ms Jones spent 13 years at British Land, latterly as head of strategy, digital and technology. Mr Lewis is a chartered surveyor and heads the property division of The Kirsh Group.
Natalie Singh (above) has joined Trowers & Hamlins, to head up the firm’s banking and finance practice in the West Midlands. Previously Ms Singh led the affordable housing finance team at Anthony Collins.
Leigh Shapiro has joined Winckworth Sherwood as a partner and head of leasehold enfranchisement and residential property. Ms Shapiro was a partner and head of the enfranchisement team and led the London residential property team at Irwin Mitchell.
Savills Financial Consultants has appointed James Tarrant as a director. Mr Tarrant was director of corporate finance and treasury at GreenSquareAccord.
MJ Gleeson has appointed Samantha Knight as its new human resources director, taking over from Alan McGillivray. Ms Knight held HR director roles at Robertson Facilities Management and Morgan Sindall Property Services.
The Hill Group has promoted Tony Parker to group finance director, upon the retirement of Neil Williams. Mr Parker was residential finance director.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Jobs.insidehousing.co.uk is the sector’s go-to place for career development. Click here to see all current live vacancies.
Related stories