Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in February 2025

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments details the main moves in February 2025
Housing Moves compiles all the senior housing appointments in one place every month.
To tell us about your appointments, email gene.robertson@insidehousing.co.uk
Places for People has appointed Peter Denton to its group board. Mr Denton recently resigned from his role as chief executive of Homes England, and prior to that he was chief executive of The Hyde Group.
Metropolitan Thames Valley has announced the retirement of Ian Johnson, its chief financial officer, after 10 years in the role. Mr Johnson will remain in post until the new chief financial officer is appointed.
Magenta Living has announced that its chief executive, Debi Marriott-Lavery, is stepping down to be chief executive of St George Community Housing in Sydney, Australia. Ms Marriott-Lavery joined Magenta in 2022, and previously was executive director of affordable and supported housing at Places for People.
Bilal Mohammed has been appointed director of people at Incommunities. Previously, Dr Mohammed was director of people and operations at higher education institution University Academy 92.
Weaver Vale Housing Trust has hired Jenny Sinclair as director of finance. Ms Sinclair was director of finance and business planning at Rochdale Boroughwide Housing.
Jas Samra is joining Plus Dane Housing as director of people. Mr Samra was head of HR and place at Crown Commercial Service.
Eastlight Community Homes has made two senior appointments: Harriet Rushton as company secretary and Bukola Akinyemi as head of finance. Previously, Ms Rushton was head of governance at ForHousing. Most recently, Ms Akinyemi was head of group finance at A2Dominion.
Alpha Living has announced the retirement of Darren Watmough, its director of finance and resources. Before he joined Alpha Living, Mr Watmough was strategic implementation manager at the Regulator of Social Housing.
Coretta Scott has joined the group board of A2Dominion as its first customer member. Ms Scott has been a member of A2Dominion’s customer service committee since 2022.
Women in Property has appointed Emma Richman as national chair and Samantha McCabe as national vice-chair. Ms Richman is executive director of operations at Peaks & Plains Housing Trust. Ms McCabe is sustainable buildings lead, Scotland at WSP, and will take on the national chair role in March 2026.
Law firm Mills & Reeve has hired Namita Matkar as head of affordable housing (real estate). Previously, Ms Matkar was head of legal at Flagship Group.
Savills Affordable Housing Consultancy has added three new members to its team: Alan Ward, Eleanor Hudson and Lucy Brown. Mr Ward has joined as an associate consultant and Ms Hudson as a governance, risk and regulation consultant. Ms Brown is business and project manager, transitioning to a full-time role within the governance, risk and regulation department.
Joel Eytle has been appointed partner at law firm Bevan Brittan. Previously, Mr Eytle was a partner and pensions specialist at DLA Piper.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories