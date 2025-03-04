Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in February 2025

Places for People has appointed Peter Denton to its group board. Mr Denton recently resigned from his role as chief executive of Homes England, and prior to that he was chief executive of The Hyde Group.

Metropolitan Thames Valley has announced the retirement of Ian Johnson, its chief financial officer, after 10 years in the role. Mr Johnson will remain in post until the new chief financial officer is appointed.

Magenta Living has announced that its chief executive, Debi Marriott-Lavery, is stepping down to be chief executive of St George Community Housing in Sydney, Australia. Ms Marriott-Lavery joined Magenta in 2022, and previously was executive director of affordable and supported housing at Places for People.

Bilal Mohammed has been appointed director of people at Incommunities. Previously, Dr Mohammed was director of people and operations at higher education institution University Academy 92.

Weaver Vale Housing Trust has hired Jenny Sinclair as director of finance. Ms Sinclair was director of finance and business planning at Rochdale Boroughwide Housing.

Jas Samra is joining Plus Dane Housing as director of people. Mr Samra was head of HR and place at Crown Commercial Service.

Eastlight Community Homes has made two senior appointments: Harriet Rushton as company secretary and Bukola Akinyemi as head of finance. Previously, Ms Rushton was head of governance at ForHousing. Most recently, Ms Akinyemi was head of group finance at A2Dominion.

Alpha Living has announced the retirement of Darren Watmough, its director of finance and resources. Before he joined Alpha Living, Mr Watmough was strategic implementation manager at the Regulator of Social Housing.

Coretta Scott has joined the group board of A2Dominion as its first customer member. Ms Scott has been a member of A2Dominion’s customer service committee since 2022.