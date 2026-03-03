Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in February 2026

Ian Joynson has taken over as chief executive of West Kent Housing Association, following the retirement of Tracy Allison. Mr Joynson was previously chief investment officer at Platform Housing Group.

Maria Lyle has been appointed chief executive of Scottish Borders Housing Association. She will take over from Julia Molloy in May. It is a promotion for Ms Lyle, who has served as chief operating officer since 2021 and has worked at the association since 2005.

The West Midlands Combined Authority has confirmed Ed Cox as its chief executive. He has led the organisation in an interim capacity since June 2025, and was previously deputy chief executive.

Watford Community Housing has hired Paul Harris as executive director of operations. He will also become executive director of operations designate for the proposed organisation following the merger with Thrive Homes. Mr Harris joins from Curo, where he was chief customer officer. He replaces Peter Cogan, who is leaving to be chief executive of Red Kite Community Housing.

GreenSquareAccord has appointed Billy Sutch as chief property officer, taking over from interim chief property officer Peter Evans. Mr Sutch will join from student accommodation provider UPP, where he is executive director of operations (residential services).

Magenta Living has hired Natasha Hazlewood as people director. She previously served as people and culture director at University Campus of Football Business.

Greer Wilson has joined Radius Housing as director of care and support. He previously served as director of care and development for Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man at Praxis Care.

Trust Housing Association has promoted Ian Davie to director of assets and sustainability. He will take up the role as Jackie McIntosh steps into the chief executive position following the retirement of Rhona McLeod. Mr Davie is currently head of development and asset strategy.

Gerraint Oakley, chief growth and development officer at Platform Housing Group, has joined the board of Accent. Mr Oakley, who holds non-executive roles at Community Housing Cymru and Ongo, will also sit on Accent’s capital investment committee.

Julie Blair, executive director of corporate services at Look Ahead, has been appointed vice-chair of Wandle. She joined the board in 2023 and currently serves as chair of the people committee.

Norfolk and Suffolk Housing Partnership has appointed James Francis, chief executive of Saffron Housing Trust, as its chair. This is a newly launched collaboration between housing providers and local authorities across the region.