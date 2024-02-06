Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in January 2024

Paul Dolan is taking over as chief executive of The Riverside Group

Paul Dolan has been announced as the new group chief executive of The Riverside Group, replacing Carol Matthews in May 2024 when she retires. Mr Dolan has been chief executive of Accent since 2017. Previously, he was chief executive of Johnnie Johnson Housing Trust.

Kate Smith has joined Connexus as its new chief executive, replacing Richard Woolley. Ms Smith was executive director – business services at Anchor.

Alliance Homes has promoted Iain Lock to chief operating officer, a newly created role. Mr Lock was Alliance Homes’ director of investment.

Chris Marshall has been appointed chief operating officer of Railway Housing Association, another newly created role. Mr Marshall was head of housing services at Thirteen Group.

Sovereign Network Group has appointed Mike Smart as its managing director – property services. Previously, Mr Smart was managing director for workplace and compliance services at Bellrock Property Services. Prior to that he was head of asset management and transformation at Transport for Greater Manchester.

Nottingham Community Housing Association (NCHA) has appointed David Langhorne as director of asset management. Mr Langhorne will oversee the property service teams and lead NCHA’s transition to bring its responsive repairs service in-house. Mr Langhorne was group director of assets and development at Your Homes Newcastle.

Becky Utuka has been appointed executive director – asset and development at Saxon Weald, replacing Bryn Shorey on retirement. Ms Utuka was director of sales and development at Gateway Housing Association.

Orwell Housing Association has announced David Hall as its new director of finance. Mr Hall was director of finance at Gateway, and held senior roles at Eastlight Community Homes.

John Andrew has started as director of finance, IT and governance at Gateway Housing, on David Hall’s move to Orwell Housing Association. Mr Andrew was executive director (finance and procurement) at Silva Homes, prior to its merger with Abri.

Sophie Bates has been appointed director of operations at Freebridge Community Housing, a newly created role. Ms Bates was Freebridge’s director of customer and communities.

WHG Group has announced the appointment of four new directors: Sarah Clarke, director of housing and customer services; Sharon Kenny, director of development and regeneration; Rupee Sanghera, director of strategy and transformation; and Christopher Luke, director of building safety.

Jason Holder has started as director of property at GreenSquareAccord, a newly created role. Mr Holder was executive director of asset management and regeneration at WATMOS Community Homes.

Sarah Andrews has started as assistant director of housing and resident engagement at Housing Solutions, a newly created role. Ms Andrews was a senior manager at Cala Group.

Julie Wilby has started as head of programme and delivery at Scottish Borders Housing Association, replacing Alex Burns. Ms Wilby was a senior engineer at Forestry and Land Scotland.

Maxwell Bero has been appointed as a board member at BPHA, joining the Audit and Risk Committee, while Hari Punchihewa has stepped into the role of committee chair, replacing Ian Ailles.

CHS Group has appointed two new board members: Cara Jackson and Anita Mobberley. Ms Jackson is head of leasehold and homeownership at Accent, and Ms Mobberley is head of governance and regulation at Platform Housing Group.

Cross Keys Homes has announced the appointment of Ray Harding and Ian Dale as independent members of its group board. Mr Harding is currently a non-executive director of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust and Futures Housing Group. Mr Dale is on the board of both the Britannia Pension Scheme and the Earl Shilton Building Society.

Mount Green Housing Association has announced two new members of its Resident Committee Group: Jacqui Diletti and Natalie Tynan.