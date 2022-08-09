Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in July 2022
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments runs down the main senior appointments in the sector for July 2022
Emily Cox, the new chair of Gentoo Group (left), alongside outgoing chair Keith Loraine (right) (picture: Gentoo)
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.@insidehousing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments runs down the main senior appointments in the #UKhousing sector for July 2022
Housing association and council moves
- Claire Griffiths (pictured above) has been appointed chief executive of Cobalt Housing, and started her role on 1 August. She was previously executive director of growth, development and assets at Irwell Valley Homes and replaces Alan Rogers, who retired after 12 years in the role.
- Noel Sharpe has been appointed chief executive of Bolton at Home and will replace current chief executive Jon Lord, who is stepping down after more than 10 years at the organisation. Ms Sharpe is currently deputy chief executive at Bolton at Home and she has previously held roles at organisations including Halton Housing and Great Places.
- Brett Sadler has been appointed chief executive of West Highland Housing Association. He joined from North Wales Housing, where he was operations director.
- Gary Moreton has been appointed chair of WHG, having joined the board in 2019 and been deputy chair since June 2020. He is a former audit partner at accounting firm RSM and replaces Danielle Oum, who has stepped down following her three-year term. The organisation has also appointed Lisa Wallis as corporate director of people and learning and Connie Jennings as director of stronger communities. Ms Wallis joins from Community Health Partnerships, part of the Department of Health and Social Care, where she was director of people and organisational development. Ms Jennings has been promoted from the role of head of health and well-being.
- Emily Cox has been appointed chair of Gentoo Group. Ms Cox is the ambassador for the North of England and group head of colleague relations and policy at Lloyds Banking Group. She will replace current chair Keith Loraine on 28 September.
- Neil Wray and Samantha Quigg have been appointed head of financial planning and treasury and head of housing respectively at Hightown Housing Association. Mr Wray was previously head of treasury at Paradigm Housing and Ms Quigg has been promoted from her role as housing team area manager.
- Claudette Marcano has been appointed chief finance officer at Alliance Homes, joining from Sapphire Independent Housing, where she was executive finance director.
- Places for People has appointed Matt Cross and Steve Ashton to the roles of chief information officer and group partnerships director respectively. Mr Cross was previously analytics director at Tesco Bank while Mr Ashton was previously head of partnership at MBNA/Bank of America. The organisation has also appointed Oliver Lee as head of its leisure business, Places Leisure.
- L&Q has appointed Adrian Clack as managing director of L&Q Estates; Richard Edwards as group land and planning director at L&Q Estates; Nigel Hopkins as chair of the audit and risk committee; Raj Kambo as an independent member of its audit and risk committee; and James Rolton as an independent member of its development committee. Mr Clack was previously group land director at L&Q Estates; Mr Edwards has been promoted from the role of group planning director; Mr Hopkins has had a long career with international blue chip businesses and is chair of Places for People’s audit committee and chair of MHS Homes; Mr Kambo is chief risk officer at Citibank UK; and Mr Rolton is investment director at British Land.
- Suzanne Maguire has been appointed director of governance and risk at Grand Union Housing Group. She was previously head of governance and legal services at Catalyst Housing.
- Tracy John has been appointed interim divisional director of housing at Torbay Council, having previously been interim assistant director of housing at Thurrock Council.
- Gerard Naughton has been promoted to the role of interim executive director of business services and transformation at Wandle, having previously been head of business services and innovation at the landlord.
- Martyn Hale has been appointed neighbourhoods director at Trent & Dove. He was previously director of care and support at Citizen Housing.
- Yorkshire Housing has appointed Suzanne Wicks as executive director of customer experience; Victoria Webb as director of homes and places; and Syka Sheikh as director of governance, risk and assurance. Ms Wicks was previously executive director of strategy, digital and culture at LHP; Ms Webb was previously head of repairs at Rochdale Boroughwide Housing; and Ms Sheikh was previously director of legal and governance at Incommunities.
Other moves
- Michaela Booth (pictured above) has been appointed director of corporate finance and treasury at consultancy Altair. She was previously director of corporate finance at Catalyst.
- Hazel Bell has been appointed chair of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA), replacing John McPeake. She has worked in housing for more than 35 years, and previously served on the board of NIFHA from 2018 to 2020.
- Helen Gore has been appointed chief executive of nursing and elderly care group BCOP. She was previously head of operations and compliance at Gloucester Charities Trust and village manager at the ExtraCare Charitable Trust.
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