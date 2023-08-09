Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in July 2023
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments details the main moves in July 2023
Steph Sutherland has been permanently appointed as development and commercial director at Blackwood Homes and Care
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Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments details the main moves in July 2023 #UKhousing
Housing association and council moves
- Hayley Selway will make the move from being chief executive of Cardiff Community Housing Association to lead Two Rivers Housing Association. She will replace Garry King in January.
- Christopher Morris (above) started as director of property services at Progress Housing Group on 3 July. Previously, Mr Morris was head of asset management at Onward Homes.
- Blackwood Homes and Care has completed its restructured executive management team by permanently appointing Steph Sutherland as development and commercial director. Ms Sutherland has worked at Blackwood Homes and Care for five years. She took on the role on an interim basis in February, when the former post-holder Simon Fitzpatrick became chief executive.
- Neil Warren started as executive director of resources at WDH on 31 July, replacing Martin Warhurst, who left the organisation in January. Mr Warren was previously chief finance officer at Wakefield Council.
- Adele O’Brien started as director of transformation at Moat Homes on 24 July. Previously Ms O’Brien was assistant director of digital and customer service at WHG.
- Joe Marshall has been appointed regional managing director for development in the South East at Sovereign Housing Association, beginning in September. Mr Marshall is currently regional managing director (North Counties) at Peabody.
- ForHousing has appointed two new members to its board: Donna O’Neill as a tenant board member and Donna Cezair as deputy chair. As well as being a ForHousing tenant, Ms O’Neill is a member of the landlord’s customer committee. Ms Cezair is chief executive of Worthing Homes and former CEO of First Choice Homes Oldham.
- Spiros Georgiou has been appointed as head of care and supported housing for homelessness and mental health at Hightown Housing Association. Mr Georgiou was previously operations manager for the association’s young people housing services before taking on a role in the business development team at Riverside Group. Hightown has also promoted Claire Martin to the role of head of business support. Ms Martin was previously business information manager.
- Cassandra Harrison has started as housing enabling officer at East Devon District Council. Ms Harrison previously spent 15 years as a housing enabling officer at South Hams District Council. She replaces Melissa Wall, who has moved to the Norse Group.
Other moves
- The UK Green Building Council has confirmed the appointment of Tara Gbolade (above) and Mark Robinson as new board members, following their election by members on 20 July. Ms Gbolade is an architect who co-founded her studio Gbolade Design Studio, and is one of the mayor of London’s design advocates. Mr Robinson has been group chief executive of SCAPE for 15 years.
- Birmingham law firm Shakespeare Martineau has appointed Natalie Owen as a new partner to launch and lead its social housing securitisation team. Ms Owen joins from Trowers & Hamlins, where she headed up the Birmingham real estate finance security team.
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