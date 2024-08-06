Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in July 2024

Janice White has been appointed assistant director of homes and neighbourhood at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

Lincolnshire Housing Partnership has announced Ceri Theobald as chief executive. He will begin the role in September and is replacing Murray MacDonald, who has gone to East Midlands Ambulance Service. Mr Theobald was group director of strategic partnerships and growth at Futures Housing Group.

Andrew Furtek has started as chief executive of Tamil Community Housing Association. Mr Furtek was chief executive of Leathermarket JMB and head of housing at Housing Solutions.

Andrea Malcolm has started as deputy chief executive of Bernicia Group. Ms Malcolm was the organisation’s director of people, culture and communication.

Julian Higson has started as strategic director for housing, communities and environment at Guildford and Waverley councils, which have a shared senior management team. Mr Higson was interim transformation director at Nottingham City Council.

Leigh Grubb has been announced as group director of corporate services at Kingdom Group, which is a new role. Mr Grubb joined the organisation as executive director of finance in 2023.

Trident Group has appointed Wayne Squire as executive director of data and information, beginning in September. Mr Squire was head of technology at Bolton Council.

Berneslai Homes has appointed Rachel Taylor as executive director of resources. Ms Taylor was interim group managing director at Your Homes Newcastle.

ForHousing has appointed Jamie McDonald in the newly created role of executive director of customer experience – repairs. Mr McDonald is former customer experience director at Vivo Defence, which oversees 84,000 military homes.

Settle has permanently appointed Iain Bacon as executive director of finance, after he held the role in interim since March. The organisation has also promoted Donna North to executive director of central services, from her previous role of assistant director of people and engagement.

Gloucester City Homes has announced Lee Duty as director of homes and sustainability. Mr Duty was head of service – programme works and EICR at Platform Housing Group.

Janice White has been appointed assistant director of homes and neighbourhood at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council. Ms White was head of repairs at Estuary Housing Association.

Elim Housing has appointed Peter Crouch as group head of development. Mr Crouch was head of development for the South West at Stonewater.

Naomi Sweeting has been appointed group head of research and insight at Places for People. Ms Sweeting was director of customer experience and insight at Grand Union Housing Group.

Alex Bowden has started as head of treasury and strategic finance at Eastlight Community Homes. Mr Bowden was relationship and portfolio manager at The Housing Finance Corporation.

Sarah Edwards has started as regional head of communities at EMH Group. Ms Edwards was tenancy services manager at Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council.

Kate Still has been announced as the new chair of the board of Thrive Homes. Ms Still was formerly chief operating officer at later living developer Castleoak, and previously chief operating officer at Citizen.