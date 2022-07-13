Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in June 2022
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments runs down the main senior appointments in the sector for June 2022
Steve Ashton has been appointed partnerships director at Places for People (picture: Places for People)
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.@insidehousing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments runs down the main senior appointments in the sector for June 2022 #UKhousing
Housing association and council moves
- Danielle James has been appointed director of finance at Onward. She was previously head of financial accounting at Riverside and replaces Lee Allsopp, who is retiring.
- Steve Ashton has been appointed group partnerships director at Places for People, a newly created role. Mr Ashton has previously served as head of partnership at MBNA/Bank of America.
- Lizzie Hieron has been appointed group director – housing and property services at Sanctuary. She was previously chief operating officer at Midcounties Co-operative and replaces Simon Clark, who is retiring.
- Karen Algie has been appointed director of transformation, communities and corporate services at Falkirk Council, having previously been head of people, technology and transformation at the council. She replaces Stuart Ritchie, who retired at the start of the year.
- Alex Andani (pictured above) has been appointed executive director of property at Regenda. She was previously director of assets and replaces Fiona Coventry, who is moving to Mosscare St Vincent’s.
- Alyson Heald has been named partnerships director (North West) at L&Q. She was previously head of policy and research at Trafford Housing Trust, which is being acquired by L&Q.
- Anita Harrison-Carroll has been named managing director of commercial services covering Sovini Trade Supplies, Sovini Waste Solutions, Amianto Services, Sovini Property Services and Teal Scaffold – which are all arms of The Sovini Group. She was previously managing director of The Sovini Group’s commercial companies Sovini Trade Supplies, Sovini Waste Solutions and Amianto Services.
- Karbon Homes has appointed Jonathan Fletcher and Andy Kennedy as director of pre-tenancy and property services and assistant director of customer and building safety respectively. Mr Fletcher was previously assistant director of operations and will be replacing Ian Johnson, who has been promoted to the role of executive director of customer services. Mr Kennedy was previously head of compliance at the landlord.
- EMH Group has appointed Alison Kreamer and Adam Aucutt as director of communities and customer service and head of health and safety respectively. Ms Kreamer was previously head of income and homeownership, while Mr Aucutt was health and safety lead at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust.
Other moves
- Louise Casey (pictured above) has been appointed head of social housing at accountancy firm Mitchell Charlesworth, an appointment which follows her promotion to head of audit in 2020.
- Vanisha Thakrar has been appointed head of investment for housing at Legal & General Capital. She was previously a director in the European transactions group at Harrison Street Real Estate Capital
- Jon di Stefano has been appointed chief executive of Greencore Construction, which aims to build more “climate positive” homes.
- Guy Yaniv has been appointed chief revenue officer at tech-based repairs firm Plentific.
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