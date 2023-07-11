Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in June 2023
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments details the main moves in June 2023
Louise Buckton (right) has been appointed construction director at Gentoo
Housing association and council moves
Gillian Douglas has been appointed executive director of housing at Lewisham Council
- Margaret Dodwell has been appointed chief operating officer at Vivid, beginning in mid-October. Ms Dodwell is currently chief executive of Lewisham Homes.
- Sovereign and Network Homes have announced that Mark Washer, current chief executive of Sovereign, will be the future group CEO ahead of their planned merger, which is due to complete in October. Helen Evans, current chief executive of Network Homes, has been confirmed as deputy group CEO.
- Riverside has appointed Jehan Weerasinghe as managing director of One Housing, to begin in September. Mr Weerasinghe is currently managing director of Wheatley Homes.
- Gillian Douglas has been appointed executive director of housing at Lewisham Council, to begin in October. Currently, Ms Douglas is director of housing at Sandwell Council.
- Epping Forest District Council had two people start in new roles in June. Chris Walsh started as service manager for housing needs and management on 1 June, moving from an internal role as team manager for neighbourhoods. John Taphouse started as interim head of asset management on 5 June. Previously Mr Taphouse was interim head of property at Taff Housing in Cardiff.
- Catherine Johnson has started as service leader for housing at Angus Council, replacing John Morrow, who is retiring. Ms Johnson moved internally from her role of housing strategy manager.
- Rachel Taylor has been appointed group director of finance, ICT and risk at Your Homes Newcastle. Previously, Ms Taylor was director of housing and corporate services at South Tyneside Homes.
- Louise Buckton has joined Gentoo Group as construction director. She joins after spending three years as new build director at Equans.
- Local Space has made two appointments: Anna Keast as head of governance, risk and assurance, and Kim Humberstone as finance director. Ms Keast joins from three years as head of governance, risk and compliance at Shepherds Bush Housing Association and Ms Humberstone joins from the former Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, where she was a senior civil servant and co-director of finance.
- Rachel Willacy has been announced as director of procurement at Aster Group. Ms Willacy joins from Compass Project Consulting, where she was regional head of procurement, based in Saudi Arabia.
- Ian Atkinson has joined Two Rivers Housing in a newly created role, corporate director of property. Mr Atkinson was previously director of estates, facilities and IT at Milestones Trust.
- Katherine Proctor has started as director of housing operations at Unity Homes and Enterprise after nine years at Yorkshire Housing, where she served in a number of roles, most recently head of repairs.
- Kirsten Achtelstetter moved from board member to chair of the board at Welsh housing association Caredig on 1 June, following the retirement of Jackie Royall.
- James Ballantyne has started as a non-executive director at Magna Housing. Mr Ballantyne is chair of CIH Futures.
Other moves
Rob Quayle is now chief executive of Prodo
- Rob Quayle has been appointed chief executive of digital transformation agency Prodo, following a period as interim chief executive at Housemark.
- Mark Crane has been appointed group commercial director at Breyer Group. Mr Crane joins the group after spending five years as commercial director at The Window Company.
- Consultancy Iceni Projects has appointed Gemma Gallant as director of engagement. Previously, Ms Gallant was managing director of communities and people at PR firm Cratus.
- House builder Cavanna Homes has appointed Keith Miller as group chair. Mr Miller’s appointment marks the final part of the family business’ succession plans, with all land and property operations now managed by a professional team, while the business is still family owned.
- Research company Kantar Public has appointed Adam Knight-Markiegi as its new associate director – evaluation. He will lead the organisation’s large housing and planning evaluation contract with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities.
- House builder Piper Homes has made two appointments: Sarah Cooper joined as chief financial officer in early July, after working as divisional finance director at Countryside, and Darren Farmer has joined the board as technical director, after previously working at Hayfield Homes.
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