Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in June 2025

Jonathan Layzell is the new chief executive of Stonewater, replacing Nicholas Harris. Mr Layzell has worked at Stonewater since its inception in 2015, most recently as chief officer for growth and development.

Clarion Housing Group has announced the appointment of Kate Still as its new chief customer officer, replacing Michelle Reynolds. Ms Still has more than three decades in the sector, with previous roles including chief operating officer at Citizen Housing Group and national director of housing operations at Sanctuary Housing Association.

Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing has appointed Duncan Brown as its new chief financial officer, replacing Ian Johnson on his retirement. Mr Brown joins from Vivid, where he was chief financial officer for 10 years.

Anita Spencer has been appointed chief operating officer at Sovini, replacing Ian Fazakerley on his retirement. Previously Ms Spencer was the group’s chief business officer.

Amplius has promoted Yasmin Holley to the role of chief finance director. Previously Ms Holley was director of financial reporting and accounting.

Orbit has appointed Scott Rutherford as its new chief property officer, overseeing asset management. Mr Rutherford joins from Travelodge, where he was property services director.

Tanya Srikandan has started as assistant director of finance and procurement at Housing Solutions, replacing Greg Whelan, who has moved to Watford Community Housing. Previously, Ms Srikandan was executive director of corporate resources at Rethink Mental Illness.

Watford Community Housing has appointed Adunni Adams as assistant director of development and sales. Ms Adams was consultant senior development manager at Qualis Commercial. Ms Adams is also a member of Inside Housing's Race and Housing Editorial Panel.

Kirsty Morris has been promoted to head of people at Black Country Housing Group. Ms Morris has been with the organisation since 2022, most recently as human resources business partner.

Kerry Starling has joined Magna Housing as head of customer and community support. Ms Starling’s previous roles include assistant director of customer and neighbourhoods at Paradigm Housing, and director of communities and social impact at Hyde.

Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association has announced Robert Heapy as chair designate, taking over from Mervyn Jones. Mr Heapy was previously chief executive of Town and Country Housing and an executive director of Peabody.

Eastlight Community Homes has announced two new board members: Argiri Papathos and David Biggs. Ms Papathos is currently executive director of corporate services and group secretary at Richmond Housing Partnership, and Mr Biggs is chair of B3Living until September 2025.

Two Rivers Housing has recruited Richard Chappell to its board. Mr Chappell is the former chief executive and joint owner of Bayleaf Facilities Management. Prior to that he was chief executive of TC Facilities Management.

Steve Secker is stepping down as chair of the board of 54North Homes, at the conclusion of his six-year term. He oversaw the organisation’s creation, following the merger of York Housing Association and Leeds and Yorkshire Housing Association.