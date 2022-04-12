Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in March 2022
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments runs down the main senior appointments in the sector for March 2022
Veronica Gordon has been appointed to the board of Abri (picture: Abri)
Sharelines
.@insidehousing’s monthly round-up of top-level #UKhousing sector appointments runs down the main senior appointments in the sector for March 2022
Housing association and council moves
- Stephanie Goad (pictured above) has been named chief executive at Golding Homes, joining from MHS Homes, where she was operations director for four years.
- Craig Stirrat has been appointed chief executive of Grampian Housing Association. He has been chief operating officer at the landlord since 2018.
- Richard Groome has been appointed chair of Your Housing Group, replacing Kathy Doran, who is retiring after nine years. Mr Groome has served as chief executive of a healthcare buildings provider and is currently deputy chair at Your Housing Group.
- Gary Bellenger has been appointed property investment director at Aster Group, joining from A2Dominion.
- Owain Roberts has joined Two Rivers Housing as assistant director of assets, joining from Melin Homes, where he was director of assets.
- Suzanne Horsley has joined Wandle as executive director of customer services, having previously been director of building safety at Southern Housing Group.
- Audrey Simpson has been appointed director for Scotland at Home Group. She is currently chief executive at Ardenglen Housing Association.
- Puneet Rajput has been appointed executive director of governance and compliance at Moat, having previously been executive director of corporate affairs at Homes for Haringey. He replaces Matthew Hayday.
- Katie Gilmartin has been named head of business development and innovation at Platform Housing Group. She was previously strategy and innovation manager at Home Group.
- Tim Hamilton-Miller and Paul Scovell have joined North Devon Homes as group development director and development manager respectively.
- Veronica Gordon and David Montague have been appointed group board members at housing association Abri. Ms Gordon was previously a BBC local radio and ITV regional news journalist, and founder of a media company. Mr Montague is the former chief executive of housing association L&Q.
- Jo Garfoot has been appointed housing taskforce service lead at East Devon District Council. She previously held the same role on a maternity cover basis.
Other moves
- Pat Ritchie (pictured above), Lesley-Ann Nash, Mark Henderson and Lord Ian Austin have been appointed to the Homes England board. Ms Ritchie is former chief executive of Newcastle City Council, Ms Nash is a former managing director at Morgan Stanley and Cabinet Office official, Mr Henderson is current chief executive of Home Group and Lord Austin is a former housing minister.
- Katherine Kitchener has been appointed regional head of land and development in the North by Willmott Dixon.
- Emily Ratcliffe and Darren Harris have joined house builder Tilia Homes. Ms Ratcliffe has been appointed head of customer service at the company’s northern branch, and Mr Harris has been appointed commercial director at its western branch.
- Aman Dalvi and Jon Milward have joined the board of the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation. Mr Dalvi is an experienced housing association chief executive and former director of planning and development at London Borough of Tower Hamlets. Mr Milward is a former real estate equity partner at Deloitte.
Sign up for our monthly Housing Moves newsletter