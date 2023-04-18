Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in March 2023
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments details the main moves in March 2023
Jo Barrett has been appointed as director of strategy and assurance at Easlight Community Homes
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Find out about the moves and appointments in social housing in March 2023 #UKhousing
Housing association moves
Jess McKinlay has been appointed as director of finance at Plus Dane Housing
- Sarah Thomas has started as chief executive of south-west London housing provider RHP. She was previously interim chief executive at Catalyst.
- Adra, North Wales’ largest housing association, has appointed a new chief executive. Iwan Trefor Jones will succeed Ffrancon Williams, who will be leaving the organisation in mid-May after 13 years.
- Tom Bremner has started as chief executive at CDS Co-operatives, replacing Linda Wallace. Mr Bremner is moving on from working as a housing and regeneration consultant at the London Borough of Sutton.
- Saffron Housing Trust has confirmed the appointment of Kim Newman as its new chair, following Bob Walder’s retirement announcement in December 2022.
- Your Housing Group has made Clare Oakley its permanent executive director of corporate services after her interim promotion last year.
- Jo Barrett has been appointed to a newly created role of director of strategy and assurance at Eastlight Community Homes. She was previously director of policy and projects at Flagship Group.
- South West housing association Magna has appointed Oliver Goldring as its new head of digital. He joins Magna from digital marketing agency Mediaworks, where he was managing partner of its Manchester division.
- Andy Lomas has joined Magenta Living in the newly created role of executive director, customers and communities. His previous position was at Places for People, where he was managing director of communities.
- Jess McKinlay has been appointed as director of finance at Plus Dane Housing. She was previously head of finance at VIVO Defence Services.
- Housing association Aster Group has appointed Andy Isted as operational strategy director. He joins Aster from Peabody, where he was director of transformation.
- CHP has welcomed Fiona Hollingsworth to the team as the new director of growth and partnerships.
- Former Inside Housing journalist Lydia Stockdale has joined Eastlight Community Homes as director of communications and external affairs. Matt Tapp previously held the role. He is leaving to pursue new challenges outside the sector.
- Kevin Morgan has been appointed to the newly created role of chair of the customer committee at The Wrekin Housing Group, and he has also joined the board as a non-executive director.
- Two Rivers Housing welcomes three new members to its board: Charlotte Marshall, Tim Sharpe and Sharon Wilkins. Ms Marshall and Mr Sharpe will also remain on the group’s facilities management company board. This is a first non-executive role for Ms Wilkins, who is also director of homes and communities at Newport City Homes.
- Manningham Housing Association has made three board appointments. Rupert Pometsey becomes vice-chair, with Alice Kinder and John Knox also joining the Bradford-based organisation's board. They replace Abdul Ravat, Vicky Szulist and Haroon Rashid, who have stepped down after many years of collective service.
Other moves
Stephen Trenwith is Durkan’s new group land director
- Climate charity Ashden has announced Ashok Sinha as its new chief executive. He is currently chief executive of the London Cycling Campaign.
- Construction firm MJ Gleeson has revealed that Nicola Bruce will join the board. She will chair the organisation’s remuneration committee. Elaine Bailey steps down as interim chair, and will also become a member of the audit and nomination committees.
- Contractor Durkan has appointed Stephen Trenwith as group land director. Mr Trenwith has 30 years’ experience in the construction and housebuilding sectors, previously working for Persimmon Homes and Berkeley Group.
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