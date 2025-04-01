Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in March 2025

Marie-Claire Delbrouque will be the new chief executive of MHS Homes, taking over from Ashley Hook, who is stepping down after more than 15 years leading the organisation. Previously, Ms Delbrouque was managing director at Flagship Group.

Black Country Housing Group also has a new chief executive: Adrian Eggington. He replaces Amanda Tomlinson on her retirement. It’s a promotion for Mr Eggington, who is currently the organisation’s deputy chief executive.

Alpha Living, a specialist provider of affordable housing for older people, has announced that Sally Parsons will be its new chief executive. Ms Parsons was director of housing and support at Home Group.

Futures Housing Group has brought in a new executive team structure, with all roles filled by existing directors: Nicky Hope as group director, people and change; Helena Thompson as group director, customer experience; Sarah Wyke as group director, homes and communities; and Ian Skipp as group director, finance and growth.

Worcestershire-based provider Community Housing has named Ebele Akojie interim chief financial officer, taking over when Richard Lethbridge steps down. Ms Akojie was executive director of finance and resources at Settle, and chief finance officer at One Housing Group.

Mount Green has announced Marcus Canning as director. Mr Canning was interim managing director at Greenoak Housing Association, leading the organisation through its transition into the Stonewater Group.

Abri has announced two senior appointments: Jo Makinson as chief investment officer and Gemma Burton-Connolly as chief governance officer. Previously, Ms Makinson was chief finance officer at GreenSquareAccord and Ms Burton-Connolly was executive director of governance and assurance at ForHousing.

Jayne Lawson has been appointed executive director of customer experience at First Choice Homes Oldham, a newly created role. Ms Lawson was director of housing services (North) at Anchor.

Moat has hired Marek Witko to be executive director, housing and customer experience. Mr Witko was regional director of housing at Clarion Housing Group.

Watford Community Housing has hired Greg Whelan to be its chief finance officer, as Paul Richmond is moving to be chief executive of Thrive. Mr Whelan was assistant director of finance and procurement at Housing Solutions, and prior to that, financial controller at Watford Community Housing. Graham Oliver will hold the chief finance officer role in interim until July.

Lisa Windle is the new director of customer experience at Halton Housing. Previously, Ms Windle was assistant director of customer and corporate services at West Lancs Council.

Beau Rickerby has been appointed managing director at Soha Response, a new repairs subsidiary of Soha Housing, going live on 1 May 2025. Mr Rickerby was head of repairs at Home Group.

Aster Group has announced Dawn Fowler-Stevens as its new chief of staff, a new role directly supporting the group chief executive officer. Ms Fowler-Stevens is being promoted from her role as chief strategy officer.

Ongo has announced two promotions: Jordan Barr as head of maintenance and building safety and Becky Johns as head of customer experience. Mr Barr was the organisation’s head of property and building safety and Ms Johns was customer experience manager.

Aileen Evans has joined the board of Curo Group. She will also chair its customer experience committee. Ms Evans was chief executive of Grand Union Housing Group.