Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in March 2026

Nigel Wilson is retiring as chief executive of Trident. David Harris, currently group finance director, is stepping in as interim chief executive.

EMH has announced a slew of changes to its executive team. Chris Jones, previously development director of the housing association, will take on an expanded, joint role of executive director of housing and development, overseeing both development and housing management. He will also become deputy chief executive.

Meanwhile, Ian Davies has been promoted from group director of property into EMH’s executive team, in a new role of executive director of quality homes. And Jo Tilley will see a change in job title from executive director of corporate services to executive director of people and strategy.

Rose Bean has been promoted to chief investment officer at Abri, leading on the housing association’s new investment strategy. Her previous role was director of asset management and sustainability, where she built a reputation in the sector as a sustainability advocate.

Housing Solutions has appointed Nat Sloane to chair its board. Mr Sloane is well known for his work in venture capital and social impact investment, after co-founding a “venture philanthropy” firm. He was previously England chair of the National Lottery Community Fund.

Steven Nichol has been promoted to chief customer officer at Magenta Living. This is a newly created role for Magenta, and Mr Nichol steps into it after spending two years as director of transformation at the housing association.

Castles & Coasts Housing Association has hired Marie Hardeman as its executive director of customers and communities. She was most recently customer director at the Rural Payments Agency, and has previously worked at Guinness and for Croydon and Wolverhampton Councils.

Basildon Council has hired Deborah Fenton to be its executive director of homes, communities and neighbourhoods. She joins from Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils, where she was director of housing.

Moat has added Jeremy Stibbe to its board. Mr Stibbe already sits on the board of Housing Solutions and chairs Bexley Council’s development company Bexley Co.

Providence Row Housing Association has appointed Karen Stuart to be its new chief executive, beginning in June following Fiona Humphrey’s retirement. It is a promotion for Ms Stuart, who is current deputy chief executive at the London landlord, which specialises in support and housing for people with experience of homelessness coming off the streets and young people with mental health support needs.

Ricky Scipio has announced that he plans to retire in September, stepping down from his role as chief executive of Karibu Community Homes after more than 35 years in the housing sector. He led the creation of the organisation from the merger of Inquilab Housing Association and Westway Housing Association.

Nicola Cale has joined Orbit as its new customer welfare strategy lead, where she will run its Better Days programme. She was previously operations director at Business in the Community.

Nottingham Community Housing Association has hired Fran Cropper as assistant director of development and sales. This is a promotion for Ms Cropper, from her previous role of new business and development manager. She replaces Jo Hill, who is retiring.

Black Country Housing Group has hired Salma Jussab as interim head of care. She has previously worked in various roles in the care and health sectors, and replaces Lorraine Gibbons, who has retired.