Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in May 2025

Pam Mastrantonio will become the new chief executive of South Lakes Housing in August. Cath Purdy, South Lakes’ current chief executive, is retiring after 10 years in the role. Ms Mastrantonio is joining from Housing 21, where she is managing director of retirement living.

Magenta Living has appointed Andy Lomas to be its interim chief executive, as Debi Marriott-Lavery is leaving to run St George Community Housing in Sydney, Australia. Mr Lomas has been chief operating officer at Magenta for the past two years.

Red Kite Community Housing also has a new interim chief executive: Susan Hickey. She takes over from Trevor Morrow, who retired in April, and had led the landlord since it was created 13 years ago. Ms Hickey, a former chief financial officer at Peabody, has specialised in interim roles since 2020, most recently as interim chief executive of Thrive Homes and Swan Housing.

GreenSquareAccord has appointed Mona Shah as its new chief financial officer, replacing Ken Youngman, who held the role on an interim basis. She joins from Amplius, the landlord formed from Longhurst and Grand Union’s merger last year, where she was also chief financial officer. GreenSquareAccord has also created a new role of director of people and culture, and hired Beccy Hemsley to fill it. She joins from Sirona Care and Health, where she was interim chief people officer.

Priya Javeri has become the first permanent chief information officer of A2Dominion. She has been in the position on an interim basis since late 2024, and has worked in IT roles across the private sector and multiple London councils. Most recently, she was interim director of digital, data and technology services at Enfield.

David Roden has joined Cobalt Housing as chief financial officer. He comes to the housing association from Progress Housing Group, where he was financial services director, and has a background at the Big Four accounting firms.

Bromsgrove District Housing Trust has appointed Steve Phillips to be head of asset management and development. He moves from Trident Housing Association, where he was head of assets and compliance. Mr Phillips replaces Calum Walmsley, who has gone to the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire to be strategic estates and asset manager.

Kelly Tasker will be joining Torus later this year as director of housing services (customer). She’s currently at Your Housing Group, as service manager for complaints and customer care.

Yorkshire Housing has appointed Jyoti Madlani to be its new director of development and homeownership. It’s an internal move for Ms Madlani, who has spent the last year as maternity cover for the role of interim head of land. Yorkshire has also hired Ian Duggleby as its new director of finance.

Salix Homes has promoted Sarah Henderson to a newly created role of executive director of business services and improvement. She was previously director of people and inclusion.

Ian Morrison has joined Moat in the newly created role of executive director of property and assets. He comes from Tower Hamlets Council, where he was working in a senior interim role.

David Greenhalgh is joining the board of Two Rivers Housing. He has a lot of experience in the sector, and was director of strategic asset management at Magna before his retirement. He also previously served on the board of GreenSquareAccord.

Sheffield City Council has a new director of housing services. James Clark has started in the job already, making the move from Rotherham Council, where he was assistant director of housing. He replaces Chris Ellison, who was interim director of housing at Sheffield, and who has been appointed the council’s director of housing transformation.