Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in November 2023

Ann Davie has been announced as the new chief executive of East Dunbartonshire Council, upon the retirement of Gerry Cornes in January. Ms Davie is currently the council’s deputy chief executive, and has been at the organisation for 17 years, originally joining as head of HR and organisational development.

Saxon Weald has appointed Debbie Chun as its new interim chief information officer. Previously Ms Chun was IT director at Stonewater.

Susan Fulton has started as Gentoo’s executive director of people, culture and engagement, a newly created role. Ms Fulton joins the organisation after 15 years at Home Group.

Rooftop Housing Group has announced that Rebecca Pitt will be the group’s new executive director – investment, beginning on 1 January 2024 upon the retirement of David Hannon. Adam Quinn will be replacing Ms Pitt as head of asset investment. Previously Mr Quinn was asset investment manager.

Roslyn Littledyke has started as director of customer experience and insight at Livin Housing. Previously Ms Littledyke was assistant director of strategy and improvement at Believe Housing.

Salvation Army Housing Association (SAHA) has appointed Samantha Stewart to the role of executive director of finance and ICT. Ms Stewart joins SAHA from Look Ahead Care and Support, where she was executive director of finance.

Tom Greenan has started as group services director at River Clyde Homes. He is replacing John Wright, who moved to an executive role at Incommunities. Previously Mr Greenan delivered various consultancy projects at Forestry and Land Scotland.

Saffron Housing Trust has announced two new senior roles. Malcolm O’Brien started on 4 December as chief people and change officer, joining from Swan Housing Association. Julia Prichard will be starting as chief tenant officer on 2 January 2024, joining from Places for People.

Roli Barker has been appointed chair of the board of Jigsaw Homes, succeeding Fay Selvan. Ms Barker is a director at The Big Life Group and on the board of The Lowry in Salford.