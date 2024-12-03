Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in November 2024

WDH has announced Martyn Shaw as chief executive, taking up the position from 1 January 2025 when Andy Wallhead steps down. Currently, Mr Shaw is executive director of technical services and deputy chief executive at WDH.

Graham Gregg has been appointed interim director of financial services at A2Dominion. Mr Gregg has taken over from Deirdre Harlowe, who worked at A2Dominion for 12 years before leaving to join SNG last month. Mr Gregg was director of accounting services at Network Homes.

Notting Hill Genesis has made three new senior appointments: Craig Wilcockson as chief people officer; Tabitha Kassem as chief governance and risk officer and Vipul Thacker as chief organisational effectiveness officer.

Mark McEgan has been appointed executive director – operations at Rooftop Housing Group, replacing Lisa Nicholls. Mr McEgan was director of housing and customer services at St Leger Homes of Doncaster.

Incommunities has appointed Adam Hutchinson as director of financial operations. Mr Hutchinson was director of resources at 54North Homes.

Alan Hayward has been appointed managing director of property care at Platform Housing. Mr Hayward was managing director at Morgan Sindall Property Services.

Chris Watkins has been appointed assistant director of assets at Two Rivers Housing. Mr Watkins has been at the organisation since 2007, most recently as head of assets and building safety.

Raven Housing Trust has appointed Jemma Belsey as assistant director of digital and technology, and Charles Tugendhat as head of strategic portfolio and change.

Hightown Housing Association has appointed two new roles: Olufunmike Oloruntuyi as head of treasury, and Laura Duff as head of care and supported housing for learning disabilities. Ms Oloruntuyi was assistant director of treasury at Thrive Homes, and Ms Duff was area manager for residential and learning disability supported living services at Ivolve Care & Support.

Jo Stother has been appointed head of property services at Advance. Previously Ms Stother was Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund programme manager at Longhurst Group.

Sinéad Butters has been appointed board chair at Black Country Housing Group. Ms Butters is the chief executive of Aspire Housing and a non-executive director at Goram Homes. Previously, Ms Butters was chair at Berneslai Homes and PlaceShapers.

Gordon Seabright has been appointed non-executive director at Treveth. Previously Mr Seabright was CEO at Eden Project.