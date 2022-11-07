Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in October 2022
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments runs down the main moves in October 2022
Emma Stone has been named assistant director of housing at Watford Community Housing Trust
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Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level #UKhousing sector appointments runs down the main moves in October 2022
Housing association and council moves
- Donna Cezair (pictured above) has been appointed chief executive at Worthing Homes, replacing Jackie Bligh, who is retiring. Ms Cezair was previously chief executive of First Choice Homes Oldham.
- Debi Marriott-Lavery has been appointed chief executive of Magenta Living, and will be replacing interim chief executive Keith Wrate in mid-November. Ms Marriott-Lavery was recently group executive director of affordable and supported housing at Places for People.
- Emma Stone has been named assistant director of housing at Watford Community Housing Trust. She was previously head of housing operations at GreenSquareAccord.
- Anne-Marie Mountifield has been named chair of Vivid Plus, the charitable arm of housing association Vivid. She was previously chief executive of Solent LEP.
- Reena Purchase has been named chair of specialist migrant and refugee housing provider Arhag following the departure of Qadeer Kiani. Ms Purchase’s career includes 15 years leading and growing the Octavia Foundation.
- Irina Mot has been appointed head of decarbonisation at Metropolitan Thames Valley. She was previously strategic asset manager at the London Borough of Hackney.
- Lillian Reynolds has been appointed head of financial accounting and operations at Hightown Housing Association. She joins from CBS Design Consultants.
- Louise Jones has been appointed associate executive director of housing at Westward Housing Group, replacing Hayley Austin, who has moved to Cornwall Housing. Ms Jones has been promoted from her role as customer insight and engagement manager.
- Ebele Akojie has been appointed as the new deputy chair of Golding Homes. She has more than 20 years of board experience and has been finance director at three housing associations.
- Lynsey Van Aswegen has joined Barnsbury Housing Association as finance director. She was previously chief financial officer at Octavia and before that finance director at Peabody.
Other moves
- Emma Plumridge (pictured above) has been appointed sales and marketing director at BoKlok UK, the house builder owned by Skanska and Ikea. She previously ran her own development company.
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