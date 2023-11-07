Jigsaw Homes has announced the appointment of Brian Moran as its new chief executive. Mr Moran will take on the role in December, after five years as Jigsaw’s deputy chief executive and company secretary. He will be replacing Hilary Roberts, who is retiring.

Lisa Candland has been announced as Plus Dane’s new director of homes. The new role encompasses repairs, asset and compliance, as part of a major leadership restructure.

Yorkshire Housing has appointed Nina Evison as its new executive director of culture and performance. She was previously director of people and culture at Yorkshire Housing, a role she had held since 2019.

Dani James has been promoted to interim executive director of finance at Onward Homes, from her current role as finance director at the organisation. She is taking on the role in place of Mike Gerrard, who is moving to be chief financial officer at Great Places.

Moat has appointed Robert Wood as its new director of data and technology, replacing Daniel Johnson.

Karbon Homes has appointed Jo Hamilton as its director of ICT and digital transformation, a new role. Previously Ms Hamilton was head of digital at Home Group.

Aster Group has appointed Stephen Trusler as its new chair, as current chair Mike Biles stands down at the end of his term. Mehul Desai is also joining the board.

Dave Boyle has been appointed chair of Hillcrest. He is replacing Alan Russell, who held the role for five years, and is now joining the board of Hillcrest Futures.

ClwydAlyn has appointed Cris McGuinness as the new chair and vice-chair of the people committee. Ms McGuinness is currently chief financial officer at Riverside, a role held since 2018. She takes over from Stephen Porter upon retirement. ClwydAlyn has also appointed four new board members: Tania Silva, Sally Thomas, Bethan Smith and Brian Strefford.

Auxesia Homes has announced Alison Hadden, former chief executive of Paradigm, as board chair. The housing association has also announced three other board appointments: Michael Orgill, Joanna Lee-Mills and András Kárpáti.