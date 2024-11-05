Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in October 2024

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Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments details the main moves in October 2024
Housing Moves compiles all the senior housing appointments in one place every month.
To tell us about your appointments, email gene.robertson@insidehousing.co.uk
Gavin Cansfield has started as chief executive of Moat, replacing Mary Gibbons. Previously Mr Cansfield was chief executive of Settle.
Waqar Ahmed has announced that he will be stepping down from his role as L&Q’s executive group director for finance by the end of the current financial year. Mr Ahmed joined L&Q as finance manager in 1997. He will continue to work with the organisation as an advisor on a project basis.
Places for People has appointed Andrew Usher as group managing director for developments. Previously Mr Usher was group development director at the organisation.
Ian Joynson has started as chief investment officer at Platform Housing Group, a newly created role. Mr Joynson was executive director of asset management at The Guinness Partnership.
Magna Housing has made two new appointments. Dave Killoran has joined as chief finance officer. Mr Killoran’s previous roles include director of finance at Livewell Southwest. Neo Rakodi has been appointed to the newly created head of growth role. Mr Rakodi was group land development director at Inland Homes.
Livv Housing Group has appointed Chris Holden as its new director of finance and investment. Mr Holden joins Livv from the Money and Pensions Service, where he was corporate director of finance.
Orbit has appointed Nick Lygo-Baker as director of customer experience, replacing Charley Gibbons, who joined EMH Group as director of housing in September. Mr Lygo-Baker joins from MSD Animal Health, where he was global product owner for digital customer servicing.
Sage Homes has appointed Roger Wilshaw to the new role of managing director, housing operations. Mr Wilshaw was Sage’s policy and service improvement director.
Scottish Borders Housing Association has appointed Susan McDonald as director of customer services, replacing Henry Coyle. Previously Ms McDonald was executive director of operations at Kingdom Group.
WDH has appointed Joel Owen as its new service director for development. Mr Owen joins from First Choice Homes Oldham, where he was director of development.
Advance has appointed Lucy Sivasundram as its new executive director of housing. Ms Sivasundram was director of operations at Ability, and prior to that she managed supported housing provision at Paradigm Housing Group.
Alex Norris has been appointed building safety minister after Rushanara Ali lost the brief. Mr Norris is MP for Nottingham North and Kimberley.
Jane Wood, chief executive of Homes for Scotland, has been appointed to the delivery board for the National Strategy for Economic Transformation.
Piers Williamson has taken up his role as chair of Sustainability for Housing, replacing Brendan Sarsfield. Mr Williamson was formerly chief executive of The Housing Finance Corporation (THFC), having stepped down earlier this year.
THFC has announced the appointment of two new senior leadership team members: Ben Rick as chief finance officer and Martin Fent as chief risk and operations officer. Mr Rick is currently senior advisor at Lloyds Bank, focused on its cross-group housing strategy, while Mr Fent is chief risk officer at Cynergy Bank.
Gemma Prescot has been announced as director of recruitment at Campbell Tickell. Ms Prescott has been the firm’s head of interim recruitment since 2016.
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