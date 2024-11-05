Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in October 2024

Gavin Cansfield has started as chief executive of Moat, replacing Mary Gibbons. Previously Mr Cansfield was chief executive of Settle.

Waqar Ahmed has announced that he will be stepping down from his role as L&Q’s executive group director for finance by the end of the current financial year. Mr Ahmed joined L&Q as finance manager in 1997. He will continue to work with the organisation as an advisor on a project basis.

Places for People has appointed Andrew Usher as group managing director for developments. Previously Mr Usher was group development director at the organisation.

Ian Joynson has started as chief investment officer at Platform Housing Group, a newly created role. Mr Joynson was executive director of asset management at The Guinness Partnership.

Magna Housing has made two new appointments. Dave Killoran has joined as chief finance officer. Mr Killoran’s previous roles include director of finance at Livewell Southwest. Neo Rakodi has been appointed to the newly created head of growth role. Mr Rakodi was group land development director at Inland Homes.

Livv Housing Group has appointed Chris Holden as its new director of finance and investment. Mr Holden joins Livv from the Money and Pensions Service, where he was corporate director of finance.

Orbit has appointed Nick Lygo-Baker as director of customer experience, replacing Charley Gibbons, who joined EMH Group as director of housing in September. Mr Lygo-Baker joins from MSD Animal Health, where he was global product owner for digital customer servicing.

Sage Homes has appointed Roger Wilshaw to the new role of managing director, housing operations. Mr Wilshaw was Sage’s policy and service improvement director.

Scottish Borders Housing Association has appointed Susan McDonald as director of customer services, replacing Henry Coyle. Previously Ms McDonald was executive director of operations at Kingdom Group.

WDH has appointed Joel Owen as its new service director for development. Mr Owen joins from First Choice Homes Oldham, where he was director of development.

Advance has appointed Lucy Sivasundram as its new executive director of housing. Ms Sivasundram was director of operations at Ability, and prior to that she managed supported housing provision at Paradigm Housing Group.