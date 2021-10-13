Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in September 2021
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments runs down the main moves in September 2021
Lyndon Campbell has been named diversity and inclusion lead at WHG (picture: WHG)
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Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments runs down the main moves in September 2021
Housing association and council moves
- Denise Fowler (pictured) has been appointed chief executive of Phoenix Community Housing. She is currently the chief executive of Women’s Pioneer Housing and was previously the housing ombudsman for England. She will join Phoenix in early 2022 to succeed Jim Ripley, who has been in the role since 2007.
- John Synnuck has announced his retirement as chief executive of Swan Housing Association, a position he has held for 28 years. He will remain in the role until the end of the financial year.
- Sam Morgan has been appointed finance director at Rooftop Housing Group, having previously been head of finance. She replaces Caroline Dykes, who is retiring. Sally Higham has been appointed chair of the group board, having previously held board-level roles at landlords such as Aster Group and Bromford. She replaces Nicola Inchbald, who retires after finishing her six-year term.
- Ingrid Fife has been named chair at Yorkshire Housing, succeeding Will Lifford. Ms Fife was previously chair of Halton Housing and vice-chair at Regenda.
- Ged Lucas has been named chair of Magenta Living, replacing David Clark. Mr Lucas is also chair of First Choice Homes Oldham.
- Ann Bennett has been appointed chair of Community Housing (previously known as The Community Housing Group). She has held senior roles at a number of housing associations, ALMOs and local authorities.
- David Hart (pictured) has been appointed director of finance and corporate services at Golding Homes. He joins from Eastlight Community Homes.
- Mitch Brown has been appointed director of legal services at Karbon Homes, having previously been legal service consultant at Ward Hadaway, the law firm.
- Lyndon Campbell has been named diversity and inclusion lead at WHG. He previously worked as equality manager at the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
- Matt Bingham and Helen Grantham have been appointed director of digital and change and director of people, respectively, at Alliance Homes. Ms Grantham has worked in a range of private sector and public organisations, including banks and the hospitality industry, while Mr Bingham has worked for the Ministry of Defence and across the social housing supply chain.
- Samantha Evans, Martin Woods and Stephen Edwards have all joined the property care arm of Platform Housing Group. Ms Evans has been named head of strategic asset management, Mr Wood has been named head of external contracts and Mr Edwards has been named head of sustainability. All the roles are new within the organisation.
- Also joining Platform are Lee Duty, as head of programme, and Paula Heatley, as director of new homes delivery. Mr Duty was previously planned and cyclical maintenance manager at City of York Council, while Ms Heatley was previously head of development and sales at Peabody.
- Sam Scharf has been appointed director of housing and customer services at Central and Cecil Housing Trust. He joins from Orbit Group, where he was director of communities and sustainability. He previously worked on Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential election campaign in the USA.
- Rachel Pedigrew has been appointed as the new senior head of development at Radius Housing. She has previously worked for private sector companies Knight Frank and Countrywide, as well as for large UK housing associations.
- Sue Dunphy has been appointed head of building and customer safety at ForHousing, having previously been strategic lead for health and safety at the organisation.
- Gill Healey and Marie Bintley have been appointed board members at Plus Dane. Ms Healey is a managing director at Torus and Ms Bintley is assistant director of growth and housing at Wigan Council. They replace Sandra Palmer, whose term has ended. The organisation added an additional role due to the quality of candidates.
- Carrie McKenzie has been appointed executive director of people, communications and organisational change at Moat, having previously been director of people and communications at the organisation.
Other moves
- Joanna Killian (pictured) has been appointed chair of the board of trustees at St Mungo’s, the homelessness charity. She replaces Robert Napier, who has stepped down. Ms Killian is chief executive of Surrey County Council.
- Steve Oldacre has been hired as the new commercial manager at Living Space, the house builder. He joins from Vistry Group.
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