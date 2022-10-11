Housing Moves: our round-up of senior sector appointments in September 2022
Inside Housing’s monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments runs down the main moves in September 2022
Alex Andani has been appointed executive director of property at Regenda (picture: Regenda)
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.@insidehousing’s monthly round-up of top-level #UKhousing sector appointments runs down the main moves in September 2022
Housing association and council moves
- Patrick Franco (pictured above) has been named as the new chief executive of Notting Hill Genesis. He will replace current chief executive Kate Davies when she steps down in January. Mr Franco was previously chief operating officer and executive director at estate agent Foxtons.
- Suki Kalirai has been named chair of PA Housing, replacing interim chair Anne Turner. He has previously held senior positions at Coca-Cola, Forte & Le Méridien Hotels and Unilever, and was an advisor to the United Nations Secretary General for Sustainable Development (Earth Summit).
- Brian Carr has been appointed chair of Trident Group. Mr Carr has been chief executive of Birmingham Voluntary Service Council since 2005. He replaces Colin Small.
- Claire Shiland has been appointed operations director at North Wales Housing, moving from her role as group director of operations at Grŵp Cynefin. She replaces Brett Sadler, who is becoming chief executive of West Highland Housing Association.
- Emily Orme has been appointed director of customer service at Red Kite Community Housing, having previously been head of housing at Housing Solutions.
- Alex Andani has been appointed executive director of property at Regenda. She previously held the role of group director of assets.
- Emma Garry has been appointed director of development at Scottish Borders Housing Association. She was previously director at Emma Garry Consulting.
- Rob Clifford has been appointed chief technology officer at GreenSquareAccord. He was previously director of digital technology and transformation at Optivo.
- Bryn Shorey has been named executive director – investment and growth at Saxon Weald, having previously been director of property at Westward Housing Group.
- Richard Milward has been appointed as a retrofit energy assessor and Jennifer Arnold has been appointed as a retrofit customer advisor at housing association Platform Housing Group. Mr Milward was previously responsible for delivering the Green Homes Grant in previous local government roles and Ms Arnold was previously a self-employed retrofit assessor.
- Ravinder Kaur and Iain Littlejohn have joined The Wrekin Housing Group as board members. Ms Kaur is currently head of equality, diversity and inclusion at Staffordshire University and has an extensive background as a housing professional. Mr Littlejohn chairs the Remuneration and Nominations Committee, bringing more than 30 years of experience in strategic HR and organisation transformation to the role.
- John Biggs, Gemma Colby and Alwyn Lewis have joined Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association’s board. Mr Biggs is the former mayor of Tower Hamlets, Ms Colby is head of customer experience at Yell and Mr Lewis is former chief executive of Hornsey Housing Trust.
- Rachel Searle has been appointed executive director of property and development at Westward Housing. She has been with Westward since 2019, leading on development and commercial work.
Other moves
- Jonathan Woodall has been appointed as a specialist tax partner at law firm Winckworth Sherwood, joining from Travers Smith.
- John Spencer has been appointed chair of industry body the Fire Sector Federation, having held senior roles including managing director of Chubb Fire and Security for 11 years.
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