Amanda Newton started as permanent chief executive of Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) on 18 September. She replaces interim CEO Yvonne Arrowsmith, who has held the post since Gareth Swarbrick was sacked in November 2022. Ms Newton joins RBH from Livv Housing Group, where she was executive director of customer insight.

Your Housing Group has appointed Kal Kay as chief financial officer, replacing Jeremy Vickers, who held the role on an interim basis.

Incommunities has appointed David Cawthray as IT and digital transformation director. He joins from Accent Housing, where he was director of digital innovation.

Jane Smith has been appointed to the newly created role of chief people officer at Curo Group, beginning on 9 October. She was previously people director at Kisimul Group.

Hexagon Housing has appointed Andy Vincent to the role of operations director, beginning on 17 October. Mr Vincent is currently corporate head of housing at Runnymede Borough Council. Hexagon has also appointed Dominic Tait to the role of head of governance, risk and assurance. Mr Tait was previously head of risk and assurance at Eastlight Community Homes, before which he was enterprise risk manager at Homes England.

Jesse Fajemisin has started as director of business operations at Mount Green Housing Association. He is taking on the role from Emily Orme, who held it in interim after Rob Mills left in March to become chief executive of Walton Charity. Previously, Mr Fajemisin was executive director of operations at Sapphire Independent Housing.

Thrive Homes has appointed Alix Green as executive director of growth and investment. Ms Green’s career includes roles at JLL, DS2 and Redrow Homes.

Natalie Rose has joined Plus Dane as director of customer experience, a newly created role. Previously Ms Rose was director of customer relationship management at Livv Housing Group.

Gentoo Group has appointed Stephen Flounders to the newly created role of executive director of regulatory and business services. Mr Flounders has worked at the housing association since 2019, and most recently was director of risk and assurance.

Gordon More, former interim CEO at Homes England, has joined the Hyde Group board and will take over as chair of Hyde’s group investment committee in October. Justin Brown, former managing director of BlackRock, has also joined the group investment committee.

David Mullen started as finance director at Eastlight Community Homes on 25 September, taking over from interim post-holder John Crowther. Previously Mr Mullen was assistant director of resources at Thrive Homes.

Jason Holder has been appointed director of property at GreenSquareAccord. He comes to the newly created position from his previous role as executive director of asset management and regeneration at WATMOS Community Homes.

WDH has appointed Sarah Roxby as its new executive director of housing. Ms Roxby has worked at WDH for 17 years and was most recently the landlord’s service director for housing and health. She is taking over the role from Mick Walsh on his retirement.

Monmouthshire Housing Association has announced Tony Deakin as the new chair of its group board, succeeding Andy Jones, who had served his full term of office.

Grŵp Cynefin has confirmed Tim Jones as the new chair of its management board, succeeding Carys Edwards at the end of her term. Mr Jones is currently serving as chair of the management board at Grŵp Cynefin’s subsidiary company, Canllaw.