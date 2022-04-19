Housing must become key government aim if development plans are to be achieved, says NIFHA boss

Ben Collins, chief executive of the Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA), said that to enable the delivery of its draft housing supply strategy, housing must become a standalone priority in its Programme for Government (PfG).

The PfG aims to build more than 100,000 new homes over the next 15 years, with one in three of these being affordable homes.

The Northern Ireland Executive is developing an outcome-based PfG, which currently includes nine strategic outcomes such as “having a caring society” and “children having a good start in life”.

However, it emerged last year that this plan failed to include a specific outcome on housing as one of the nine.

This was despite previous commitments to develop a PfG with a new outcome and indicators which would specifically focus on households being able to access “good-quality, affordable and sustainable” homes.

The pledge was made in the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ deal agreed by political parties in Northern Ireland as they formed a new government in January 2020 following three years of deadlock.

But as it stands, while housing is mentioned in the draft PfG, which was published in January 2021, it is not one of the nine strategic outcomes that will drive the government’s policies.