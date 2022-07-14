Housing must start to present itself as a profession. It is about values as much as qualifications

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The debate about the ‘professionalisation’ of housing has gathered pace in recent years. Delivering it means taking a look at an organisation’s values as well as individual qualifications, writes Debbie Larner
The first records of the word ‘ professionalism’ come from the mid-1880s. The word ‘professional’ is recorded earlier, in the mid-1700s. It comes from the word ‘profession’, referring to a person’s occupation – what they do for work. The root of all these words is the Latin ‘professiō’, meaning public acknowledgment.
Someone who shows professionalism is good at their job – they’re skilled and competent – but the word often implies more than that.
People described as true professionals conduct themselves in a way that shows respect for those they work with, as well as anyone else they might interact with as part of their job. The word is often used in reference to those with experience and a knowledge of how to act in the workplace, but you don’t need to have experience to show professionalism.
So the big question for us is: is housing a profession?
There have been many a debate and academic research looking at the characteristics of a profession. Largely, a recognised profession will:
I think it would be fair to say that housing ticks all those boxes for a ‘profession’. So, why is it not recognised more widely as a profession outside of our own field? There may be a few reasons for this.
There is no one word to articulate what we do, such as lawyer or doctor, and we don’t describe ourselves as professionals and demonstrate pride in what we do, such as health professionals. People aren’t always clear what ‘housing’ is – unlike a midwife, for example.
Finally, maybe there is, rightly or wrongly, a negative perspective of our sector, where the media, government and others are better at highlighting the bad rather than the good.
But we need to take some accountability as a profession. Since the Grenfell Tower tragedy in June 2017, there has been a spotlight on the culture and values of the housing sector and the behaviours and attitudes of staff towards tenants and residents.
On 7 April 2022, Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the Regulator for Social Housing (RSH), sent a shot across the bows to all chief executives of registered providers in England when she said: “Where change is needed, it requires a culture change within the relevant registered providers. The quality and safety of the homes you provide, your ability to maintain them, and the quality of your services to tenants are vitally important.
“Where these are not as they should be, you should act now, before we proactively assess whether you meet the new consumer standards. Leadership and good governance from boards, councillors and management teams are the key to getting this right.
“Boards and councillors should be challenging management teams now about whether homes and services need improving and whether tenants are able to bring problems to their attention effectively.”
Be in no doubt that the culture and values of organisations, and the attitudes and behaviours of your staff, are going to come under the spotlight of the RSH.
In addition to this, the government announced a ‘professionalisation review’ earlier this year. Launching the review, rough sleeping and housing minister Eddie Hughes said: “Too many social housing residents have told me they feel like they are not listened to or treated with respect – raising complaints time and time again only for the problems not to be fixed.”
Taking a positive spin, this review could be seen as an opportunity for us to highlight the positive role we play and focus on our social values and purpose and promote professionalism.
But the review itself presents a problem. The initial focus is to “review staff training and qualifications to improve social housing services” – this narrow approach seems to miss the point of ‘professionalisation’.
Don’t get me wrong, qualifications and training are important – and I say that as fellow of Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) who studied the old-fashioned way – but largely these things focus on knowledge and skills to do a job.
This missing piece of the jigsaw is attitudes and behaviours, which are not easily taught in a virtual classroom. But it’s something that really is at the cornerstone of the ‘professionalisation’ piece that government seems to think is lacking.
The CIH professional standards are an excellent starting point to review professionalism on an individual behaviour, and I encourage everyone to proactively engage with them.
However, this is the starting point, not the end. While having professional staff in housing is critical, people can only really practise their professionalism in professional organisations that have the right culture and values that drive the right behaviours.
Now is the time to take a good look at your own organisation and ask yourselves the following questions:
The services you deliver and the objectives you have must be underpinned by a relationship with tenants based on trust, honesty, courtesy, empathy, transparency, fairness and respect.
The values you have as an organisation are uniquely relevant and appropriate to you and reflect the expectations of your residents. It is important to be clear that your values will drive the right behaviours in your staff.
Finally, values need to be lived and breathed – do your staff understand them and understand what they mean for them on a day-to day basis?
In a nutshell, professionalism must be a golden thread running through your organisations and the lens through which everything should be seen, developed and delivered – from partnerships, strategy, processes, practices and engagement.
Are you confident that your current values drive the behaviours that your residents will expect from your staff?
Debbie Larner, independent consultant, Eidos Consulting
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