Housing must start to present itself as a profession. It is about values as much as qualifications

The first records of the word ‘ professionalism’ come from the mid-1880s. The word ‘professional’ is recorded earlier, in the mid-1700s. It comes from the word ‘profession’, referring to a person’s occupation – what they do for work. The root of all these words is the Latin ‘professiō’, meaning public acknowledgment.

Someone who shows professionalism is good at their job – they’re skilled and competent – but the word often implies more than that.

People described as true professionals conduct themselves in a way that shows respect for those they work with, as well as anyone else they might interact with as part of their job. The word is often used in reference to those with experience and a knowledge of how to act in the workplace, but you don’t need to have experience to show professionalism.

So the big question for us is: is housing a profession?

There have been many a debate and academic research looking at the characteristics of a profession. Largely, a recognised profession will:

Require specialist knowledge and skills to practice

Provide an essential service

Require its members to have a level training and education often in the form of a recognised professional qualification

Specify an expected standard of professional behaviours

Hold its members to account for their actions

Exist predominately to deliver in the public interest

I think it would be fair to say that housing ticks all those boxes for a ‘profession’. So, why is it not recognised more widely as a profession outside of our own field? There may be a few reasons for this.

There is no one word to articulate what we do, such as lawyer or doctor, and we don’t describe ourselves as professionals and demonstrate pride in what we do, such as health professionals. People aren’t always clear what ‘housing’ is – unlike a midwife, for example.

Finally, maybe there is, rightly or wrongly, a negative perspective of our sector, where the media, government and others are better at highlighting the bad rather than the good.