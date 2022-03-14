Housing officer praised for saving resident’s life

A housing officer at London-based care specialist Central & Cecil (C&C) has been credited with saving a resident’s life #UKhousing

Mr Duke, who had received CPR training with C&C, began performing it immediately. He said that when he began, the resident’s face had “turned purple and was slightly cold to touch”.

The resident had lost her balance and fallen down steps onto her head, which triggered a cardiac arrest.

Andy Duke responded quickly after finding a resident “unconscious and unresponsive” at retirement home Vivian Court in Maida Vale, London on 31 January.

A contractor working on a nearby flat heard him calling for help and put the emergency services on speakerphone so he could hear their instructions.

“Her breathing was shallow and intermittent between compressions, and she wasn’t breathing at all for some scarily extended periods,” he said.

By the time paramedics arrived at the scene, Mr Duke had been performing CPR for 14 minutes.

“I was not optimistic that she would make it,” he said. “I just kept thinking ‘this is not where your life ends’.”

The resident was brought to St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, where she spent a few weeks in the major trauma ward before being sent home.