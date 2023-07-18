Housing officers under pressure

Content warning: this article mentions suicide

It is not easy being a housing officer. But in the past few years, the job has only got harder. Inside Housing has spoken to housing officers from councils and housing associations. Mostly speaking on condition of anonymity, frontline staff told us about being overwhelmed and left without enough support or training, and a desperate search for jobs outside the sector.

This story began when Inside Housing started hearing stories of high turnover in housing officer roles, and social landlords struggling to recruit to these key positions. We reached out on social media to talk to people in these frontline roles, to get their perspective on what is happening. We also used a Freedom of Information request to councils with housing stock to find out if the reports of high turnover were correct.

Here, we set out our findings – which raise big questions about whether social landlords are putting enough resources into frontline roles, or providing enough support and training.

One housing officer had to take time off work last year due to stress. “I don’t think I got dressed for a week. I was physically and emotionally drained,” she says. It followed a particularly upsetting case involving a vulnerable tenant with several mental health issues, for whom the housing officer says the council she worked for failed in its duty of care.

“Nothing prepares you for the mental health side of things – you’ve got no tools. I didn’t have any relevant training for any of that. Once he was crying his eyes out and he just kept saying, ‘I’m going to kill myself, I’m going to kill myself.’ I said, ‘John [not his real name], don’t do that, please don’t do that,’” she says.