Housing Ombudsman appoints new advisory board

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The Housing Ombudsman has appointed a four-strong advisory board to give the body an ‘external perspective’.
The new board includes figures with experience working at the Information Commissioner’s Office, the Audit Commission, the Homes and Communities Agency (now Homes England and the Regulator of Social Housing) and the Financial Ombudsman Service.
It will replace the panel of advisors that was created in 2018 for a three-year term.
The new advisory board will take effect from 1 October and coincides with former Ofqual director Tim Leslie beginning his role as chair of the ombudsman’s Audit and Risk Assurance Committee (ARAC).
Mr Leslie replaces Sue Harvey, who has reached the end of her tenure as chair.
According to the ombudsman, the role of the board members is to provide support and advice and to assist the arbitration service in leadership, good governance and the development of the organisation.
The new board includes:
The board will be chaired by housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway and also includes the chief operating officer and two members of ARAC.
Mr Blakeway said: “I am pleased to welcome the new advisory board members. They bring a wealth of expert knowledge and skills to support the development of our service and will provide independent oversight and challenge to ensure we’re operating efficiently and effectively.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sue Harvey for her work as ARAC chair and to the members of our panel of advisors. Sue has provided invaluable advice to ensure that we are managing risk effectively and have the appropriate controls in place. I look forward to working with Tim as the new ARAC chair.
“The panel of advisors have used their insight and experience as resident and landlord representatives to help us develop our work over the last three years, particularly in areas such as our thematic work and our complaint handling code.”
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