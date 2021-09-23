Housing Ombudsman appoints new advisory board

The new board includes figures with experience working at the Information Commissioner’s Office, the Audit Commission, the Homes and Communities Agency (now Homes England and the Regulator of Social Housing) and the Financial Ombudsman Service.

It will replace the panel of advisors that was created in 2018 for a three-year term.

The new advisory board will take effect from 1 October and coincides with former Ofqual director Tim Leslie beginning his role as chair of the ombudsman’s Audit and Risk Assurance Committee (ARAC).

Mr Leslie replaces Sue Harvey, who has reached the end of her tenure as chair.

According to the ombudsman, the role of the board members is to provide support and advice and to assist the arbitration service in leadership, good governance and the development of the organisation.