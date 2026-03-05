Housing Ombudsman consults on business plan as landlord fees set to rise

The consultation, which opened today and runs until 26 March, invites views from landlords, residents and others in the sector on the service’s priorities for the year ahead.

Subject to consultation and approval by housing secretary Steve Reed, the membership fee will rise from £8.03 to £10.56 per home from 1 April 2026.

The ombudsman said it had held the fee at the same level for two years despite an 87% rise in demand over that period and would use reserves to limit the increase.