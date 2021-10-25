Housing Ombudsman finds maladministration case against two large providers

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The Housing Ombudsman has released details of maladministration findings against two large housing associations in its latest set of decisions.
The ombudsman found maladministration against Clarion Housing Group for failing to fix an electrical issue before lockdown and then taking no action throughout, “despite being aware of a damaged electricity cable in the property which meant the resident was without the use of a bedroom for seven months”.
The ombudsman’s report states that “potentially dangerous” electrical issues were first reported at the property in November 2019.
The property was passed as satisfactory, however the ombudsman notes that an internal report by Clarion later noted this as an error and said that the electrics at the property should have been deemed “unsatisfactory”.
The tenant at the property reported sockets not working correctly, and despite several visits by contractors, the problems were not rectified. The report says that the tenant was unable to use one bedroom for seven months because it had no electricity.
The ombudsman ordered Clarion to pay compensation of £1,400.
Clarion has been contacted for comment.
In a second maladministration finding, The Guinness Partnership was judged to have delivered poor complaint-handling when it failed to consider where a resident should stay during repairs to a blocked drain at their property.
“That would have avoided the resident’s inconvenience and expense,” the ombudsman found.
Guinness was ordered to either refund the £1,280 in rent that the resident had paid to his parents for staying with them, or refund him the rent paid for his flat while he was absent.
The housing association was also ordered to pay £700 in compensation for the “inconvenience, insufficient response to the resident’s complaints and his request for compensation, replacing an earlier, lower offer”.
A spokesperson for Guinness said: “As the Housing Ombudsman noted, we had correctly dealt with the repair, but we recognise we had failed to properly respond to the resident’s circumstances.
“We welcome the ombudsman’s determination and consider it entirely fair. We reiterate our apologies to our resident.
“The ombudsman’s casebook is a valuable resource for all landlords. We will ensure that we use it to learn and improve the way we do things.”
The housing watchdog has committed to publishing new decisions every two weeks following a major overhaul of the service in response to the Grenfell Tower fire.
The move is part of a bid to increase transparency within the social housing complaint-handling process.
The latest batch, published by the ombudsman on Tuesday, brings the total number of decisions in the ombudsman’s online casebook to almost 1,000 and highlighted three cases concerning housing associations.
The ombudsman also made a finding of “reasonable redress” by Habinteg Housing Association, following a complaint about mould.
“The combination of the apologies offered by the landlord, service improvements and compensation award represented appropriate redress for the service failures identified in the way it handled the resident’s reports of mould growth in her property,” the watchdog found.
A Habinteg spokesperson said: “We strive to provide a good-quality service to all our tenants and to deal effectively and promptly with anything that goes wrong with our service.
“We’re sorry that in the case published by the ombudsman we failed to do so.
“We’ve contacted the tenant concerned to apologise and offered redress for the issues she raised.
“We always seek to learn from our customers’ feedback and share our learning with them.
“Although the ombudsman found no maladministration we have sought and applied lessons from this case.
“We have also recently updated our complaints policy and staff are receiving additional training to help ensure that we are able to resolve tenants’ concerns, when they arise, in a timely and transparent way.”
Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman, said: “Our approach to openness through publishing decisions promotes accountability, learning and awareness of the difference complaints can make.
“They help to illustrate what we find reasonable when considering what is fair in all the circumstances.
“I would encourage landlords to make use of this resource and benefit from lessons learned that we’re sharing across the sector.”
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