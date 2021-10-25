Housing Ombudsman finds maladministration case against two large providers

The ombudsman found maladministration against Clarion Housing Group for failing to fix an electrical issue before lockdown and then taking no action throughout, “despite being aware of a damaged electricity cable in the property which meant the resident was without the use of a bedroom for seven months”.

The ombudsman’s report states that “potentially dangerous” electrical issues were first reported at the property in November 2019.

The property was passed as satisfactory, however the ombudsman notes that an internal report by Clarion later noted this as an error and said that the electrics at the property should have been deemed “unsatisfactory”.

The tenant at the property reported sockets not working correctly, and despite several visits by contractors, the problems were not rectified. The report says that the tenant was unable to use one bedroom for seven months because it had no electricity.

The ombudsman ordered Clarion to pay compensation of £1,400.

Clarion has been contacted for comment.