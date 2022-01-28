Housing Ombudsman: how social landlords should handle damp and mould complaints

.@JSimpsonjourno speaks to Richard Blakeway to understand how social landlords can improve their performance with regards to damp and mould #UKhousing

While naming and shaming is a key part of the ombudsman’s new approach to driving up standards, sharing best practice is equally as critical. As a result, since Mr Blakeway was appointed chief executive, the organisation has published similar reports on topics which result in resident complaints. These have so far focused on complaint handling on various issues such as cladding, repairs, and heating and hot water.

The report, which analysed 410 ombudsman inspections, caused ripples in the sector after it revealed a league table of the worst-performing landlords.

Inside Housing speaks to Mr Blakeway a month after the Housing Ombudsman, which was set up to look at resident complaints against social landlords, released its Spotlight report investigating damp and mould issues across social housing and landlords’ responses.

“That shouldn’t be the case, we want the sector to shift that mindset so landlords have a strategic response [to the issues] and there shouldn’t be that inevitability.”

“There is sometimes a bit of inevitability from social landlords that damp and mould will happen,” says Richard Blakeway, head of the Housing Ombudsman.

The damp and mould report, published in October, is arguably one of the most impactful so far. Titled It’s Not Lifestyle, it points to a common belief that damp and mould are the result of how tenants live and the condition they keep their homes in. This is something Mr Blakeway wants to dispel as a myth and has said that he hopes it is “banished from the vernacular of landlords when discussing damp and mould”.

The report has 26 recommendations, which are based on investigations across 142 landlords and more than 500 submissions through the call for evidence process.

The heart of the ombudsman’s message is for landlords to take a zero-tolerance approach to damp and mould. What Mr Blakeway and his colleagues have come across is a culture where landlords expect damp and mould issues to happen and respond, often inadequately, when they come up. He wants this to change, and feels landlords can be a lot more proactive in their approach.

This includes regular inspections and using data from complaints to get ahead of any issues. “Landlords need to be thinking, ‘If we have got this issue here, what does that say about other buildings within our portfolio?’” he says.

“The occurrence of damp and mould will have been increased by retrofit measures, so as landlords carry out more of these works and develop their plans, they need to think of what the unintended consequences might be on things like this”

But is this not tricky with the competing pressures of building safety and zero-carbon requirements?

Mr Blakeway admits that the operational environment is complex for landlords at the moment due to the many issues to fix. Nevertheless, he believes it provides an opportunity. With landlords checking their stock in a more concerted way than ever before, for cladding and sustainability reasons, this could provide them with better knowledge of stock condition.

He also feels that damp and mould need to be considered when planning and carrying out changes.

“The occurrence of damp and mould will have been increased by retrofit measures, so as landlords carry out more of these works and develop their plans, they need to think of what the unintended consequences might be on things like this,” explains Mr Blakeway.

While putting in more strategic work upfront is needed throughout the sector, damp issues will still happen. When they have occurred, landlords have sometimes struggled to engage effectively and rectify.