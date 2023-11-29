Housing Ombudsman in line for extra role to help PRS tenants

Speaking at a Public Bill Committee meeting on Tuesday during a debate on the Renters’ Reform Bill, Jacob Young said “our preferred approach at this time is for the existing Housing Ombudsman service to administer redress for both private and social tenants”.

The bill, published in May, included proposals for a new private rented sector (PRS) ombudsman.

As it stands, private landlords are able to register as members of the Housing Ombudsman scheme on a voluntary basis.

However, there is currently no legal requirement for private landlords in England to belong to an ombudsman scheme, with tenants often left to negotiate with their landlords and enforce their rights through the courts.

Exactly how the scheme for the PRS will work has not yet been published, but the bill outlined a similar service to the Housing Ombudsman, including ordering landlords to provide an apology or explanation to tenants and paying compensation.