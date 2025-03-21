Housing Ombudsman is too prescriptive, CFO at major landlord claims

The ombudsman’s approach to regulation has become overly prescriptive and “confuses the regulatory landscape”, the chief finance officer at a landlord has said #UKhousing

“In reality, we’ve got both, and sometimes they conflict or they overlap with each other.”

“My personal preference is the regulators that define the outcomes that we want to achieve and give us a degree of flexibility about how we achieve them, versus the ones that are prescriptive about how we must do things,” he said.

Speaking at the National Housing Federation’s Housing Finance Conference this week, Duncan Brown of Vivid said the complex network of regulations enforced by multiple regulators can lead to overlapping obligations.

During a panel discussion on balancing trade-offs in business strategy, in answer to the question of whether the Housing Ombudsman is “too prescriptive”, Mr Brown said the answer was “yes”.

“The ombudsman’s role is to take an individual consumer complaint and make a judgement on that. That’s an important role that we need,” he explained.

The difference is when the watchdog starts “prescribing how we should do things”, he said, rather than taking the approach favoured by the Regulator of Social Housing, which opts for outcome-based regulations.

This approach allows landlords to “innovate” and “decide how we achieve those outcomes”, Mr Brown said.

“It is not helpful to have an ombudsman that says, ‘But you must do it like this, and I will find against you if you don’t.’ That confuses the regulatory landscape.”

Also on the panel was Jo Makinson, who joined Abri as chief investment officer in January.

Ms Makinson added: “When there are very specific findings arising from another regulator, it then does become very difficult to know where you should put yourself and how you should manage that position.

“I think it clouds the more important questions for boards. We end up with boards very much in the weeds of the detail of how we do things, rather than actually [asking], ‘What are we aiming for?’ and keeping the conversation strategic.”