Housing Ombudsman launches investigation into ‘systemic’ issue of poor record-keeping

Last week, Inside Housing also revealed that faulty record-keeping led Incommunities, the Yorkshire landlord, to mistakenly report that 1,802 of its homes had breached the Decent Homes Standard.

Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “Our previous Spotlight reports have covered a wide range of topics, but poor record-keeping has been repeatedly identified as a driver of poor service. This can result in residents experiencing inadequate responses, delays and things not being put right.

“It is a systemic, sector-wide issue and that’s why we’re focusing on it as the subject of our next investigation and the topic of a Spotlight report in its own right.”

According to the ombudsman, evidence submitted by social landlords will help it make recommendations that promote greater understanding of the importance of information and knowledge management.

The report will also share best practice and help landlords to develop their policies and procedures, with a view to improving the experience of all residents.

Tenants were invited to share their experiences and give views on their landlords’ practices through discussion forums with members of the ombudsman’s resident panel. Feedback from those forums, together with submissions to the call for evidence, will form part of the investigation.

Mr Blakeway added: “The fact that more than two-thirds of our determinations with a finding of maladministration have identified record-keeping as an issue should be a cause of concern for landlords, particularly their governing bodies. There are real benefits for services by getting record-keeping right and our report will support landlords in doing just that.”

The final report on record-keeping and data management will be published next year.