Housing Ombudsman launches noise investigation following ‘significant’ number of complaints

Landlords and residents are being asked to provide evidence for its latest investigation, which will explore how social landlords manage reports of noise nuisance and what drives complaints about how those are handled.

The ombudsman has received a “significant” number of complaints relating to noise over the past three years, with 41% of the 848 complaints resulting in maladministration.

Using surveys, the watchdog aims to understand how policies around noise work in practice and how landlords work with other agencies.

It will also ask what is successful in mitigating inherent, or unavoidable, modern noise and what is successful intervention.

In addition to the survey responses, the ombudsman will also draw from its casebook and from members of its resident panel.