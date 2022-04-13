Housing Ombudsman launches noise investigation following ‘significant’ number of complaints

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The Housing Ombudsman has launched a call for evidence on its investigation into noise complaints, revealing that it found maladministration in over 40% of the noise-related complaints it received over the past three years.
Landlords and residents are being asked to provide evidence for its latest investigation, which will explore how social landlords manage reports of noise nuisance and what drives complaints about how those are handled.
The ombudsman has received a “significant” number of complaints relating to noise over the past three years, with 41% of the 848 complaints resulting in maladministration.
Using surveys, the watchdog aims to understand how policies around noise work in practice and how landlords work with other agencies.
It will also ask what is successful in mitigating inherent, or unavoidable, modern noise and what is successful intervention.
In addition to the survey responses, the ombudsman will also draw from its casebook and from members of its resident panel.
Housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said: “Noise complaints can have a particularly significant impact on residents, causing deep frustration and stress, and it’s an area that also presents difficult challenges for landlords.”
“We are keen to examine all aspects of noise-related complaints and particularly how complaints are managed under anti-social behaviour policies.
“The statutory thresholds can be high and result in a lengthy process for residents while they may continue to experience the disturbance.”
He said the investigation will also examine the relationship between anti-social behaviour and noise.
The surveys will close on 13 May. After the investigation concludes, the watchdog will make recommendations and share best practice across the sector.
The Housing Ombudsman was granted powers to investigate systemic issues in 2020. It has since produced Spotlight reports on damp and mould, managing agents’ relationship with landlords, heating and hot water, and cladding complaints.
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