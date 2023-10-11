Housing Ombudsman outlines new powers for repeated service failure

Following the secretary of state’s approval of the revised scheme, the ombudsman is now able to order a landlord to evaluate a particular policy or practice to prevent service failure being repeated.

Previously, these types of orders would have only been recommendations, which the landlord was not duty bound to act upon.

These new powers to issue wider orders are being introduced under the Social Housing (Regulation) Act, which received royal ascent in July.

The ombudsman is now able not only to address individual complaints from a landlord but also extend fairness and protection to wider residents.