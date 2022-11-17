Housing Ombudsman speeds up three investigations into RBH after Awaab Ishak inquest

In a letter sent today (Wednesday) to Gareth Swarbrick, chief executive of RBH, housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said the three separate investigations were brought to his attention following the watchdog’s decision to review RBH cases in response to the inquest.

Mr Blakeway said the organisation was particularly interested in cases involving damp and mould.

As part of the investigations, his team will be using an ombudsman power for the first time that allows them to “gather any information required, including interviews with staff”.

He added that given the circumstances of one of the complaints, the watchdog will be conducting a further investigation to establish if the case is indicative of wider failure within RBH.