Housing Ombudsman speeds up three investigations into RBH after Awaab Ishak inquest

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The Housing Ombudsman has sped up three investigations into Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) after a coroner ruled that two-year-old Awaab Ishak died because of prolonged exposure to mould in his family’s flat.
In a letter sent today (Wednesday) to Gareth Swarbrick, chief executive of RBH, housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway said the three separate investigations were brought to his attention following the watchdog’s decision to review RBH cases in response to the inquest.
Mr Blakeway said the organisation was particularly interested in cases involving damp and mould.
As part of the investigations, his team will be using an ombudsman power for the first time that allows them to “gather any information required, including interviews with staff”.
He added that given the circumstances of one of the complaints, the watchdog will be conducting a further investigation to establish if the case is indicative of wider failure within RBH.
The letter follows the conclusion by a coroner that two-year-old Awaab died from a respiratory condition caused by mould in a RBH flat.
Following the verdict, Mr Blakeway asked his team to review open cases relating to the landlord.
In the letter to Mr Swarbrick, the ombudsman wrote: “I have been alerted to three complaints, which have also been assessed as high or medium risk.
“Under the circumstances, I have instructed my team to expedite these investigations.”
Explaining the powers that the ombudsman plans to use, he said: “This may entail interviews with staff of the landlord, the landlord providing information from third parties or former members of staff, and attending meetings with the ombudsman as requested.”
Mr Blakeway said he would “welcome a meeting” with Mr Swarbrick to set out the watchdog’s approach in more detail.
An RBH spokesperson said: “We can confirm receipt of the Housing Ombudsman’s letter today, and will meet with Mr Blakeway or a member of his team at the earliest opportunity to discuss these three cases.”
The actions from the Housing Ombudsman come after housing secretary Michael Gove summoned Mr Swarbrick to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities to explain his position following Awaab’s “unacceptable” death.
Speaking to broadcasters in the wake of the coroner’s verdict, Mr Gove said it “beggars belief” that the chief executive is still in his job.
Rochdale Borough Council is also set to write to Mr Swarbrick. Cabinet member for highways and housing Danny Meredith said the “appalling” state of Awaab’s family home and the “indifferent response” are “shaming”.
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