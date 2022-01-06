Housing Ombudsman to look at racism and social housing complaints in new investigation

The organisation’s chief executive, Richard Blakeway, told Inside Housing in an interview, which will appear in this month’s magazine, that the body had initiated research into the accessibility of complaints to see how race impacts tenants’ ability to complain about substandard accommodation or disrepair issues.

The decision comes after a long-running investigation by ITV News revealed that some tenants had felt delays in getting disrepair issues fixed was due to the their race.

In one case study, a mother of four from Kenya felt racism shaped her treatment from staff at her landlord, Hull Council. She claimed she was told that she “could always go back” after complaining about serious disrepair problems at her council house.

At the time the government said racism needs to be rooted out of social housing.

Hull Council said it took these allegations of racism “very seriously”, but refuted the contention that it had not responded to tenant’s repair requests (you can read the full response from the council here).