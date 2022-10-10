Housing Ombudsman’s special investigation into Clarion finds multiple service failures

The ombudsman opened the investigation into Clarion after it found “significant failings in dealing with a complaint about leaks, repairs and a rodent infestation” in one case of severe maladministration that it felt may indicate a wider service failure.

The ombudsman reviewed 13 investigations that featured a number of issues, over a six-month period up to June 2022.

Its findings show that three-quarters of those cases were service failure or maladministration, including five findings of severe maladministration, and there were five findings of reasonable redress or no maladministration.

The individual cases highlighted in the report involved residents living in eight local authority areas.

Five key findings have been made as part of the report, which has set out a number of recommendations on each issue.

On damp and mould, the 125,000-home landlord’s approach was described as “often inconsistent” and did not have a sufficiently robust and detailed policy in place around this issue. It also said the policy aims that it did have were not met in practice.

The report states: “Residents were left living in poor and deteriorating conditions which some reported had affected their daily lives. Some were unable to use rooms and reported an impact on their health.”

The ombudsman identified recurring themes of a failure to accurately diagnose the cause of damp and mould within a reasonable timeframe, poor communication and failures to update residents on inspection findings and the actions to be taken.

On this issue, Clarion was advised that its policies should be published and shared with residents, including reviewing its practices on how to successfully gain access to properties.

On complaint-handling, the ombudsman said that four of the five severe maladministration findings were related to this issue.