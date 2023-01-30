Housing People: Charmaine Simei chats housing with Olu Olanrewaju and Sasha Deepwell

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How did Charmaine Simei go from the fashion industry to a stalwart of the housing sector? She talks to Olu Olanrewaju and Sasha Deepwell about this an much more in the second episode of our video show Housing People
“I genuinely believe in the transformational power of good, secure, affordable housing,” says Charmaine Simei, director of customer experience and communities at Longhurst Group. “That’s my golden thread and it’s always been there.”
But to grasp hold of that thread, she had to move on from her initial career in the fashion industry.
She shares about this, and so much more in our latest episode of Housing People.
This is an interview show where Olu Olanrewaju, director at Altair, and Sasha Deepwell, chief executive of Irwell Valley Homes, talk to “ordinary people doing extraordinary things” in the housing sector.
Ms Semei was one of the inspirations for Olu and Sasha launching this new series, after they came across her while judges of the Women in Housing Awards in 2021. Ms Semei was named Professional of the Year in these awards.
Subtitles are automated. Intro music by Steve Kilpatrick
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