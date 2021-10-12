Housing played ‘significant role’ in higher COVID-19 rates among Black and minority ethnic people, says official report

Titled Coronavirus: lessons learned to date, the report said the death rates among people from BAME communities was “unacceptably high” and pointed to housing, working conditions and “possible biological factors” as things that contributed to “unequal outcomes”.

The wide-ranging 145-page report was published today by the Health and Social Care Committee and lays out the mistakes made and the successes of the government’s response to COVID-19 during the first year and a half of the pandemic.

“Increased exposure to COVID-19 as a result of people’s housing and working conditions played a significant role” in the higher death rates amongst BAME people,” it said.