Housing played ‘significant role’ in higher COVID-19 rates among Black and minority ethnic people, says official report

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Housing was an important factor that led to “unacceptably high death rates” among Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report from a cross-party group of MPs has said.
Titled Coronavirus: lessons learned to date, the report said the death rates among people from BAME communities was “unacceptably high” and pointed to housing, working conditions and “possible biological factors” as things that contributed to “unequal outcomes”.
The wide-ranging 145-page report was published today by the Health and Social Care Committee and lays out the mistakes made and the successes of the government’s response to COVID-19 during the first year and a half of the pandemic.
“Increased exposure to COVID-19 as a result of people’s housing and working conditions played a significant role” in the higher death rates amongst BAME people,” it said.
The report pointed to figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) covering the first wave of the pandemic that found there was “some evidence” that suggested COVID-19 infection rates “are lower for those living in households of fewer people”.
The committee had received evidence from Professor Bell from the ONS, who “stressed” that people from BAME backgrounds “were much more likely to live in multigenerational households with higher occupancy than their white counterparts”.
“Research conducted so far suggests that the drivers of these elevated levels of impact among Black, Asian and minority ethnic people arise from greater likelihood of jobs that come with higher exposure to COVID infection; more challenging social and economic circumstances; more densely occupied housing; and co-morbidities from different health conditions,” the report said.
“These are classic features of inequality in society and in the economy,” it added.
In May 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic, Inside Housing published research that showed the link between COVID-19 deaths rates and housing overcrowding within local authorities in England.
Housing bodies representing BAME communities have warned throughout the pandemic that the government has failed to take steps to protect these communities when responding to the virus.
Overall, the Health and Social Care Committee’s report found that the government’s decisions on lockdowns and social distancing during the early weeks of the pandemic “rank as one of the most important public health failures the United Kingdom has ever experienced”.
However, the report also praised the government-led vaccination programme, which it described as “one of the most effective initiatives in UK history”.
A government spokesperson said the government was "committed to learning lessons from the pandemic" and that a full public inquiry will be held in Spring.
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