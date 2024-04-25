Housing policy targets: what does good look like?

Most of these are not rocket science. The objectives of building more homes, especially more for social rent, making existing homes more energy efficient, increasing the options available for an ageing population and reducing homelessness to a bare minimum would appear in most of our lists of desired outcomes.

If that sounds straightforward, achieving it has proved to be anything but. For every lofty pronouncement like that made over the decades, the housing options available have become less decent, more insecure and more unaffordable. So what should ‘good’ look like – and how can we get there? Homes for All, a report out this week from the Church of England and Nationwide Foundation, sets out to provide some of the answers.

What should we be aiming for in housing policy? Read just about any government’s green or white paper published over the past 30 years and the answer will be something like “decent homes for everyone at a price they can afford”.

But considering them all together as part of one housing system throws up some hard choices that are too often ducked by policymakers.

To take just one example, most people would agree with ensuring that house prices rise by no more than the rate of inflation. Few would agree on how to get there.

“Most politicians would rather not touch the issue of housing wealth, even as they store up problems of inter and intra-generational inequality and stoke future social conflicts”

Because that involves tackling an issue that is mostly unspoken in our politics: confronting the substantial chunk of the population (perhaps even a majority) who continue to profit from above-inflation house price gains.

True, those gains are illusory unless we sell up and downsize and, true, they come at the expense of our children, but most politicians would rather not touch the issue of housing wealth, even as they store up problems of inter and intra-generational inequality and stoke future social conflicts.

The same is true in many other areas. For example, we may want a wider choice of homes in the private rented sector at the same time as we want affordable rents, but what happens when those aims come into conflict?

A willingness to go back to first principles and to treat apparently isolated problems as symptoms of a wider malaise with an overall system are two of the great strengths of this report.

Unsurprisingly given the involvement of the Church of England, it also argues that we have “a moral duty to ensure that all households have access to housing that is both affordable and acceptable in terms of standards”.

However, it also considers what it might take to deliver a housing system that really works in the interests of everyone.