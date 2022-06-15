Housing provider hit with severe maladministration finding over failure to deal with bedbug infestation

The watchdog found that Stafford and Rural Homes – which is now part of Housing Plus Group – failed to deal with several disrepair issues over a number of years and an infestation without issuing an apology or explanation.

The investigation revealed how the resident had repeatedly complained via telephone and email about issues, including a leaking roof and mould in the property

The ombudsman ruled that the delays “were unacceptable”, with the landlord failing at all stages of the complaints process.

When the tenant asked for her complaint to be escalated by phone, the association said she would need to specify the reasons and suggested that she use a library or fast-food restaurant to email as she had no data on her phone.